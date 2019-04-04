Mobil'nye Telesistemy : RUSSIAN MOBILE RETAIL REPORT Q1 2019

Russian smartphone market continues growing for the fourth year in a row in unit terms. One of the most noticeable trends in Q1 2019, however, was the increase in sales of lower-end devices that demonstrated growth for the first time in the last two and a half years.

Traditionally, at the beginning of each year's first quarter, i.e. from January to the first half of February, Russian consumers tend to make fewer large purchases following a heavy-spending during New Year holidays. As a result, smartphone sales during the first quarter of the year tend to differ from the subsequent periods.

In Q1 2019, in a break with a long-standing trend, the sales of lower-end devices priced up to RUB 10,000 showed an increase. This development is taking place against the backdrop of a 25% y-o-y decline in sales of push-button phones in unit terms, which, in absolute numbers, translates into a record-low for the last five years. At the same time, the owners of these handsets eventually switch to affordable smartphones with relatively advanced features that enable them to utilize mobile finance management, online utility bills payments, and a wide variety of entertainment and lifestyle applications.

In Q1 2019, within MTS Retail, sales on credit increased by 12.9% y-o-y. Today Russian customers are more likely to purchase even lower-end devices using convenient credit facilities. At the same time, affordable smartphones continue to evolve, benefitting from the current global technological race between manufacturers. Four out of five smartphones sold today have frameless screens, while handsets priced from RUB 10,000 to RUB 20,000 already boast triple cameras with wide-angle optics and displays with a built-in fingerprint sensor - features that only a year ago were only available in devices priced over RUB 50,000.

Russian smartphone market in Q1 2019

According to MTS analysts, in Q1 2019, the Russian smartphone market grew by 4% y-o-y in unit terms and reached 6.5 mln handsets sold. In monetary terms, the total sales of handsets grew by 11% y-o-y and amounted to RUB 106 bln.

The average price for mobile handsets sold on the Russian market grew to RUB 16,100.

The fastest growing segment were smartphones priced at RUB 20,000 - 30,000 demonstrating an increase of 45% y-o-y in unit terms. The leaders within this price category were Honor 10, Samsung Galaxy A7 and Samsung Galaxy A8. Devices priced over RUB 40,000 also showed an impressive growth of 33% y-o-y in unit terms with iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus being the top choices for consumers.

As for the manufacturers top list, Huawei/Honor became the leader in the number of smartphones sold in Q1 2019, while Samsung and Apple were in the second and third places correspondingly. These three manufactures accounted for roughly 70% of the overall smartphone sales in Russia. In monetary terms, Apple remained the market leader followed by Huawei/Honor and Samsung.

MTS Retail in Q1 2019

Within MTS Retail, smartphone sales grew significantly faster than the overall market in Q1 2019, showing an increase of 20% y- o-y in unit terms and 26% y- o-y in monetary terms.

The sales of smartphones priced from RUB 10,000 to RUB 20,000 enjoyed the highest demand among MTS customers and accounted for half of all handsets sold in Q1 2019. The most popular models were Honor 8X, Honor 7C and Honor 8C.

Overall in unit terms, the best-selling models of Q1 2019 were Honor 7A, Honor 8X and Samsung Galaxy J3. In monetary terms, the leaders were Honor 8X, Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy A7.

Yury Labis, Commercial Director, MTS Retail, commented: 'This year we witness a material decrease in the sales of push-button and feature phones that become a niche solution for a narrow circle of consumers. These handsets are now being replaced by affordable yet technically advanced lower-end smartphones that offer all key digital solutions a modern user requires. And, helped by our improved loyalty programs, smartphones are now becoming not only 'smarter' but also more available, allowing our customers to take the full advantage of the MTS digital product ecosystem: cloud and TV services, entertainment and lifestyle apps.'