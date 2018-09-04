Mobil'nye Telesistemy : Report on Shares Acquired From Sistema Finance

Log in
09/04/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

Moscow, Russian Federation - MTS PJSC ('MTS' - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), the leading Russian telecommunications operator and digital service provider, announces that Bastion LLC, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, purchased 4, 738, 524 shares of common stock from Sistema Finance S.A. ('Sistema Finance'), a Luxembourg-based subsidiary of the Company's majority shareholder Sistema PJSFC. The shares represent 0.2371% of share capital issued by MTS. The amount of the transaction totaled RUB 1,212.4 mln.

Bastion LLC acquired the shares of common stock from Sistema Finance under a sale and purchase agreement concluded prior to the launch of MTS's Repurchase Plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The agreement stipulates that Bastion LLC acquire a number of shares from Sistema Finance proportional to the number of MTS shares of common stock (including shares of common stock represented by ADSs) Bastion LLC acquires under the Repurchase Plan, such that Sistema's (together with its affiliated entities) aggregate percentage ownership and voting power in the Company remained substantially equal to its ownership as at the date of the commencement of the Repurchase Plan on July 2, 2018.

Under Russian legislation, MTS is required to disclose any shares acquired by the Company or any of its subsidiaries. MTS will fully disclose the aggregate number of shares acquired during the period, what this represents in MTS' share capital, as well as price paid, during its next quarterly disclosure.

* * *

For further information, please contact in Moscow:
Investor Relations Department
MTS PJSC
Tel: +7 495 223 2025
E-mail: ir@mts.ru
Learn more about MTS. Visit the official blog of the Investor Relations Department at www.ir.mts.ru/ir-blog

* * *

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ('MTS' - NYSE:MBT; MOEX:MTSS), the leading telecommunications group in Russia and the CIS, provides a range of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. We serve over 100 million mobile subscribers in Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, and Belarus, and about 9 million customers of fixed-line services, including fixed voice, broadband internet, and pay-TV. To keep pace with evolving customer demand, MTS is redefining what telecommunications services are by offering innovative products beyond its core network-related businesses in various tech segments, including Big Data, financial and banking services, internet of things, OTT, cloud computing, systems integration and e-commerce. We leverage our market-leading retail network as a platform for customer services and sales of devices and accessories. MTS maintains its leadership in the Russian mobile market in terms of revenue and profitability. MTS is majority-owned by Sistema PJSFC. Since 2000, MTS shares have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange and since 2003 - on the Moscow Exchange. For more information, please visit: www.ir.mts.ru.

* * *

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of MTS, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'will,' 'could,' 'may' or 'might,' and the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not undertake or intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We refer you to the documents MTS files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned 'Risk Factors' that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the severity and duration of current economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets; the impact of Russian, U.S. and other foreign government programs to restore liquidity and stimulate national and global economies, our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses, potential fluctuations in quarterly results, our competitive environment, dependence on new service development and tariff structures, rapid technological and market change, acquisition strategy, risks associated with telecommunications infrastructure, governmental regulation of the telecommunications industries and other risks associated with operating in Russia and the CIS, volatility of stock price, financial risk management and future growth subject to risks.

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 16:06:03 UTC
