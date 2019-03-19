Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC – MBT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has
filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities
of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE: MBT) from March 19, 2014 through March
7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover
damages for Mobile TeleSystems investors under the federal securities
laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mobile TeleSystems and
its subsidiary were involved in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes
in Uzbekistan; (2) consequently, Mobile TeleSystems knew or should have
known it would be forced to pay substantial fines to the U.S. government
after disclosing in 2014 that the U.S. Department of Justice and
Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating its Uzbekistan
operations; (3) Mobile TeleSystems’ level of cooperation with the U.S.
government and remediation was lacking; (4) due to the aforementioned
misconduct, Mobile TeleSystems would be forced to pay approximately $850
million in criminal penalties to the U.S. government; and (5) as a
result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or
misleading at all relevant times.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 20, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
