The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/22/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (“Mobile TeleSystems” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MBT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 19, 2014 and March 7, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 20, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Mobile TeleSystems and a subsidiary engaged in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes to officials in Uzbekistan. The Company disclosed in 2014 that it was the target of an investigation by the SEC and DOJ for its operations in Uzbekistan, and knew or should have known it would be subject to fines based on its business practices there. The Company was eventually forced to pay approximately $850 million in criminal penalties related to the bribery scheme. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Mobile TeleSystems, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 500 B
EBIT 2019 102 B
Net income 2019 62 893 M
Debt 2019 391 B
Yield 2019 9,46%
P/E ratio 2019 6,19
P/E ratio 2020 5,02
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 536 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 322  RUB
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexey Valeryevich Kornya President, CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Ron Sommer Chairman
Andrey Kamensky Vice President-Finance, Investments, M&A
Andrey Eduardovich Ushatskiy Vice President-Technology & IT
Stanley Phillip Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO8 388
AT&T8.83%226 259
CHINA MOBILE LTD.11.62%216 515
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP56.60%109 030
NTT DOCOMO INC2.33%74 660
T-MOBILE US13.60%61 437
