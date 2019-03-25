Mobile Mini : Announces Execution of a $1.0 Billion Refinancing

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:MINI) (the “Company” or “Mobile Mini”), the
world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions and a leading
provider of tank and pump solutions in the United States, announced that
it has entered into an amended and restated asset-based revolving credit
facility on March 22, 2019. The new $1.0 billion facility provides for a
five-year, revolving line of credit facility maturing in March 2024,
replacing the current credit facility that was going to mature in
December 2020.
The Company’s applicable interest rate margin remains in the range of
1.25% to 1.75% for LIBOR loans, where the interest rate margin at
closing continues to be 1.50%. The unused line fee in respect of the
unutilized commitments will reduce from 0.25% to 0.225% per annum.
Van Welch, Mobile Mini’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer, remarked, “We are pleased with the refinancing as it extends
the maturity and provides us with ongoing financial flexibility to
support the Company’s continued growth. Our strong operating and free
cash flow performance has increased availability under the facility to
more than $400 million as of the closing date.”
Obligations under the credit facility are secured by a blanket lien on
substantially all of Mobile Mini’s rental fleet and other assets. In
accordance with the terms of the credit facility, Mobile Mini’s rental
fleet was appraised as of September 30, 2018 and assigned net orderly
liquidation values consistent with the prior year’s appraisal.
About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage
solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S.
Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the
S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, but
not limited to our expectations regarding continued growth and savings,
which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those currently anticipated. Risks and
uncertainties that may affect future results include those that are
described from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. These
forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company, as of
the date of this release, and Mobile Mini disclaims any intent or
obligation to update forward-looking statements.
