Mobile Mini : Reports Q3 2018 Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend
0
10/19/2018 | 12:31pm CEST
Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MINI) (the “Company” or “Mobile Mini”),
the world’s leading supplier of portable storage solutions and a leading
provider of tank and pump solutions in the United States, today reported
actual and adjusted financial results for the quarter ended September
30, 2018. Highlights discussed below include year-over-year revenue
growth of 9.6%, record fleet on rent in the Tank & Pump segment and
margin expansion.
Total revenues were $149.7 million and rental revenues were $140.9
million, as compared to $136.6 million and $127.7 million, respectively,
for the same period last year. Rental revenues for the Storage Solutions
and Tank & Pump Solutions businesses for the current quarter were $112.6
million and $28.3 million, respectively, compared to $104.5 million and
$23.2 million, respectively, for the same period last year.
As previously communicated, in July the Company decided to divest of
certain underperforming assets. The classification of these assets as
held for sale generated a non-cash charge, which was slightly offset by
expected proceeds upon disposal. As a result, the Company realized a net
loss of $52.2 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, in the third quarter
of 2018. The net loss compares to net income of $11.2 million, or $0.25
per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017. On an adjusted basis,
third quarter net income was $19.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share,
as compared to adjusted net income of $11.8 million, or $0.27 per
diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $55.4
million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.0% for the third quarter of
2018.
Asset Divestiture
The Company is in the process of divesting the aforementioned
underperforming assets. These assets have not generated meaningful
revenue over the last several years and therefore this asset disposal
should not affect Mobile Mini’s ability to generate revenue or to meet
customer demand, nor is this divestiture expected to negatively affect
liquidity or free cash flow on a go-forward basis. The $98.3 million
loss on divestiture consisted of a non-cash loss of $106.2 million, net
of estimated proceeds. Approximately 50% of the assets were divested in
the third quarter, and the remaining assets are anticipated to be
divested by December 31, 2018. The Company is expecting to generate
annual operational savings of $5 million to $7 million over the course
of the 12 months following the completion of the divestitures, along
with $4 million of reduced depreciation expense.
Dividend
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 25.0 cents
per share, which will be paid on November 28, 2018 to shareholders of
record on November 14, 2018.
Third Quarter 2018 Highlights
Continued strong rental revenue growth in Tank & Pump Solutions with a
21.9% year-over-year increase.
Delivered solid Storage Solutions rental revenue year-over-year growth
of 7.8%.
Reached all-time high Tank & Pump Solutions’ OEC fleet on rent and
drove average OEC utilization to 72.2% for the quarter, up 560 bps
compared to the prior-year quarter.
Increased total Storage Solutions average units on rent by 2.6%
year-over-year, with utilization of 84.3% as of September 30, 2018.
Raised Storage Solutions rental rates by 2.4% year-over-year, with
rates on new rentals up 2.3%.
Expanded adjusted EBITDA margin by 370 basis points to 37.0% and
achieved adjusted EBITDA growth of 21.7%, compared to the prior-year
quarter.
Generated strong net cash from operating activities of $46.3 million
and free cash flow of $17.5 million.
CEO Comments
Erik Olsson, Mobile Mini’s President and Chief Executive Officer,
remarked, “Third quarter results demonstrate that the processes and
infrastructure that we have put in place are producing the operational
efficiencies and financial results we expected. Our sales strategies
continued to drive solid rental revenue growth of 10.4% during the
quarter. We converted this top-line growth into 21.7% year-over-year
adjusted EBITDA growth and expanded our adjusted EBITDA margin 370 basis
points to 37.0% for the third quarter of 2018. This very strong
profitability further resulted in $17.5 million of free cash flow.”
Mr. Olsson continued, “Rental revenues for our North American Storage
Solutions segment grew 9.5% compared to the prior-year quarter and we
believe that our seasonal business will be at similarly strong levels as
last year. In our Tank & Pump Solutions business we have begun to see
meaningful revenues generated on contracts that we won in late 2017 and
early 2018 and we expect increased turnaround activity in the fourth
quarter. The pipeline in North America looks healthy and economic
indicators are positive, while activity in the U.K. is stable, with
increases in rate offsetting a slight decrease in units on rent. For the
full year 2018 we anticipate consolidated double-digit revenue growth as
compared to 2017, outpacing our Evergreen model, leading to continued
strong increases in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow generation and a
decreased leverage ratio.”
Conference Call
Mobile Mini will host a conference call today, Friday, October 19 at 12
noon ET to review these results. To listen to the call live, dial (201)
493-6739 and ask for the Mobile Mini Conference Call or go to www.mobilemini.com
and click on the Investors section. Additionally, a slide presentation
that will accompany the call will be posted at www.mobilemini.com
on the Investor Relations section and will be available in advance and
after the call. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to download
and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen
live, a replay of the call can be accessed for approximately 14 days
after the call at Mobile Mini’s website.
About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage
solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 194,300
storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of
tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of
approximately 12,600 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 157
locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini is included on the
Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small
Cap Index.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, but
not limited to, expected operational savings from the asset disposal,
our ability to generate revenue or to meet customer demand despite the
disposal, the continued growth of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free
cash flow, our ability to decrease our leverage ratio, expected levels
of seasonal business from our North American Storage Solutions business,
and the level of turn around activity of our Tank & Pump Solutions
business, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.
Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those
that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These forward-looking
statements represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this
release, and Mobile Mini disclaims any intent or obligation to update
forward-looking statements.
(See accompanying tables)
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
Three Months Ended September 30, 2017
Actual
Adjustments
Adjusted (1)
Actual
Adjustments
Adjusted (2)
Revenues:
Rental
$
140,924
$
—
$
140,924
$
127,695
$
—
$
127,695
Sales
8,716
—
8,716
8,438
—
8,438
Other
67
—
67
503
—
503
Total revenues
149,707
—
149,707
136,636
—
136,636
Costs and expenses:
Rental, selling and general expenses
90,764
—
90,764
87,745
(237
)
87,508
Cost of sales
5,770
—
5,770
5,519
—
5,519
Restructuring expenses
—
—
—
625
(625
)
—
Asset impairment charge and
loss on divestiture, net
98,278
(98,278
)
—
—
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
16,191
—
16,191
15,935
—
15,935
Total costs and expenses
211,003
(98,278
)
112,725
109,824
(862
)
108,962
(Loss) income from operations
(61,296
)
98,278
36,982
26,812
862
27,674
Other income (expense):
Interest income
—
—
—
4
—
4
Interest expense
(10,487
)
—
(10,487
)
(9,203
)
—
(9,203
)
Foreign currency exchange
24
—
24
(2
)
—
(2
)
(Loss) income before income tax provision
(71,759
)
98,278
26,519
17,611
862
18,473
Income tax (benefit) provision
(19,594
)
27,010
7,416
6,383
327
6,710
Net (loss) income
$
(52,165
)
$
71,268
$
19,103
$
11,228
$
535
$
11,763
EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA
$
(45,081
)
$
55,427
$
42,749
$
45,531
EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of
total revenues
-30.1
%
37.0
%
31.3
%
33.3
%
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
(1.18
)
$
0.43
$
0.25
$
0.27
Diluted
(1.18
)
0.42
0.25
0.27
Weighted average number of common and
common share equivalents outstanding:
Basic
44,323
44,323
44,039
44,039
Diluted
44,323
45,098
44,206
44,206
(1)
Adjusted column for the three months ended September 30, 2018
excludes certain transactions that management believes are not
indicative of our business. Adjusted figures are a non-GAAP
presentation. See the non-GAAP reconciliations herein and the
additional information regarding non-GAAP financial information
following in this earnings release. The adjustments for the
three-month period ended September 30, 2018 include the following,
along with the related tax effects:
• Exclusion of an asset impairment charge and loss on
divestiture, net of proceeds of $98.3 million related to assets
that the Company placed as held for sale during the quarter.
• Exclusion of $2.6 million in income tax benefit resulting from
the reversal in the quarter of a provisional tax expense related
to the repatriation of foreign earnings for the impact of the U.S.
federal tax reform enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017.
(2)
Adjusted column for the three months ended September 30, 2017
excludes certain transactions that management believes are not
indicative of our business. Adjusted figures are a non-GAAP
presentation. See the non-GAAP reconciliations herein and the
additional information regarding non-GAAP financial information
following in this earnings release. The adjustments for the
three-month period ended September 30, 2017 include the following,
along with the related tax effects:
• Reduction of $0.2 million in rental, selling and general
expenses to exclude costs related to severance in conjunction with
the departure of an executive.
• Exclusion of costs of $0.6 million related to the restructuring
of our business operations.
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017
Actual
Adjustments
Adjusted (1)
Actual
Adjustments
Adjusted (2)
Revenues:
Rental
$
406,149
$
—
$
406,149
$
360,288
$
—
$
360,288
Sales
25,700
—
25,700
24,817
—
24,817
Other
511
—
511
1,748
—
1,748
Total revenues
432,360
—
432,360
386,853
—
386,853
Costs and expenses:
Rental, selling and general expenses
269,033
—
269,033
248,954
(2,623
)
246,331
Cost of sales
16,925
—
16,925
16,039
—
16,039
Restructuring expenses
1,306
(1,306
)
—
2,062
(2,062
)
—
Asset impairment charge and
loss on divestiture, net
98,278
(98,278
)
—
—
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
50,206
—
50,206
46,941
—
46,941
Total costs and expenses
435,748
(99,584
)
336,164
313,996
(4,685
)
309,311
(Loss) income from operations
(3,388
)
99,584
96,196
72,857
4,685
77,542
Other income (expense):
Interest income
6
—
6
20
—
20
Interest expense
(30,179
)
—
(30,179
)
(26,412
)
—
(26,412
)
Foreign currency exchange
69
—
69
(29
)
—
(29
)
(Loss) income before income tax provision
(33,492
)
99,584
66,092
46,436
4,685
51,121
Income tax (benefit) provision
(11,182
)
27,338
16,156
16,279
1,777
18,056
Net (loss) income
$
(22,310
)
$
72,246
$
49,936
$
30,157
$
2,908
$
33,065
EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA
$
46,893
$
153,980
$
119,789
$
129,179
EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of
total revenues
10.8
%
35.6
%
31.0
%
33.4
%
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
(0.50
)
$
1.13
$
0.68
$
0.75
Diluted
(0.50
)
1.11
0.68
0.75
Weighted average number of common and
common share equivalents outstanding:
Basic
44,275
44,275
44,030
44,030
Diluted
44,275
45,011
44,190
44,190
(1)
Adjusted column for the nine months ended September 30, 2018
excludes certain transactions that management believes are not
indicative of our business. Adjusted figures are a non-GAAP
presentation. See the non-GAAP reconciliations herein and the
additional information regarding non-GAAP financial information
following in this earnings release. The adjustments for the
nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 include the following,
along with the related tax effects:
• Exclusion of costs of $1.3 million related to the restructuring
of our business operations.
• Exclusion of an asset impairment charge and loss on
divestiture, net of proceeds of $98.3 million related to assets
that the Company placed as held for sale during the period.
• Exclusion of $2.6 million in income tax benefit resulting from
the reversal in the period of a provisional tax expense related to
the repatriation of foreign earnings for the impact of the U.S.
federal tax reform enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017.
(2)
Adjusted column for the nine months ended September 30, 2017
excludes certain transactions that management believes are not
indicative of our business. Adjusted figures are a non-GAAP
presentation. See the non-GAAP reconciliations herein and the
additional information regarding non-GAAP financial information
following in this earnings release. The adjustments for the
nine-month period ended September 30, 2017 include the following,
along with the related tax effects:
• Reduction of $0.1 million in rental, selling and general
expenses to exclude acquisition-related expenses.
• Reduction of $2.5 million in rental, selling and general
expenses to exclude costs related to severance and transition in
conjunction with the departure of executives.
• Exclusion of costs of $2.1 million related to the restructuring
of our business operations.
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Operating Data
(Unaudited)
2018
2017
As of September 30:
Stand-alone Storage Solutions locations
119
122
Stand-alone Tank & Pump Solutions locations
21
17
Combined Storage Solutions and Tank & Pump Solutions locations
17
16
Storage Solutions rental fleet units
194,300
214,900
Tank & Pump Solutions rental fleet units
12,600
12,000
Average utilization - Three months ended September 30:
Storage Solutions - utilization based on number of units
77.9
%
71.8
%
Tank & Pump Solutions - utilization based on original equipment cost
72.2
%
66.6
%
Average utilization - Nine months ended September 30:
Storage Solutions - utilization based on number of units
73.0
%
70.1
%
Tank & Pump Solutions - utilization based on original equipment cost
73.3
%
64.3
%
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Business Segment Information - Adjusted (1)
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
Three Months Ended September 30, 2017
Storage Solutions
Tank & Pump Solutions
Total
Storage Solutions
Tank & Pump Solutions
Total
Revenues:
Rental
$
112,639
$
28,285
$
140,924
$
104,488
$
23,207
$
127,695
Sales
7,696
1,020
8,716
6,743
1,695
8,438
Other
40
27
67
401
102
503
Total revenues
120,375
29,332
149,707
111,632
25,004
136,636
Costs and expenses:
Rental, selling and general expenses
71,121
19,643
90,764
69,958
17,550
87,508
Cost of sales
5,226
544
5,770
4,477
1,042
5,519
Depreciation and amortization
9,758
6,433
16,191
9,836
6,099
15,935
Total costs and expenses
86,105
26,620
112,725
84,271
24,691
108,962
Income from operations
$
34,270
$
2,712
$
36,982
$
27,361
$
313
$
27,674
Adjusted EBITDA
$
46,174
$
9,253
$
55,427
$
39,052
$
6,479
$
45,531
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
38.4
%
31.5
%
37.0
%
35.0
%
25.9
%
33.3
%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017
Storage Solutions
Tank & Pump Solutions
Total
Storage Solutions
Tank & Pump Solutions
Total
Revenues:
Rental
$
325,293
$
80,856
$
406,149
$
293,780
$
66,508
$
360,288
Sales
21,785
3,915
25,700
20,763
4,054
24,817
Other
399
112
511
1,418
330
1,748
Total revenues
347,477
84,883
432,360
315,961
70,892
386,853
Costs and expenses:
Rental, selling and general expenses
212,248
56,785
269,033
195,928
50,403
246,331
Cost of sales
14,695
2,230
16,925
13,808
2,231
16,039
Depreciation and amortization
31,398
18,808
50,206
28,496
18,445
46,941
Total costs and expenses
258,341
77,823
336,164
238,232
71,079
309,311
Income (loss) from operations
$
89,136
$
7,060
$
96,196
$
77,729
$
(187
)
$
77,542
Adjusted EBITDA
$
127,798
$
26,182
$
153,980
$
110,733
$
18,446
$
129,179
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
36.8
%
30.8
%
35.6
%
35.0
%
26.0
%
33.4
%
(1)
These tables present results by major business segment adjusted to
exclude certain transactions that management believes are not
indicative of our business. See additional information regarding
non-GAAP financial information following in this earnings release.
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,935
$
13,451
Receivables, net
118,101
111,562
Inventories
13,444
15,671
Rental fleet, net
925,956
989,154
Property, plant and equipment, net
155,621
157,304
Other assets
17,586
15,334
Intangibles, net
57,164
62,024
Goodwill
706,768
708,907
Total assets
$
1,999,575
$
2,073,407
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
32,610
$
26,955
Accrued liabilities
80,114
78,084
Lines of credit
610,223
634,285
Obligations under capital leases
61,853
52,791
Senior notes, net
246,329
245,850
Deferred income taxes
158,758
173,754
Total liabilities
1,189,887
1,211,719
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
500
497
Additional paid-in capital
616,850
605,369
Retained earnings
407,559
463,322
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(67,387
)
(60,334
)
Treasury stock
(147,834
)
(147,166
)
Total stockholders' equity
809,688
861,688
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,999,575
$
2,073,407
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(22,310
)
$
30,157
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Asset impairment charge and loss on divestiture, net
98,278
—
Provision for doubtful accounts
1,980
3,176
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1,545
1,545
Amortization of long-term liabilities
109
98
Share-based compensation expense
7,866
5,890
Depreciation and amortization
50,206
46,941
Gain on sale of rental fleet
(4,523
)
(4,273
)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
548
472
Deferred income taxes
(12,891
)
15,167
Foreign currency exchange
(69
)
29
Changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of
effect of businesses acquired
(4,519
)
(3,370
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
116,220
95,832
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale
3,508
—
Additions to rental fleet, excluding acquisitions
(65,620
)
(45,945
)
Proceeds from sale of rental fleet
11,447
9,602
Additions to property, plant and equipment, excluding acquisitions
(14,635
)
(12,816
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
603
780
Net cash used in investing activities
(64,697
)
(48,379
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net repayments under lines of credit
(24,062
)
(281
)
Deferred financing costs
—
(12
)
Principal payments on capital lease obligations
(6,683
)
(5,526
)
Issuance of common stock
3,617
4,685
Dividend payments
(33,312
)
(30,120
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(668
)
(8,359
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(61,108
)
(39,613
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
1,069
632
Net change in cash
(8,516
)
8,472
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
13,451
4,137
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
4,935
$
12,609
Equipment and other acquired through capital lease obligations
$
15,746
$
6,610
Capital expenditures accrued or payable
9,774
8,931
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in
accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”),
the Company also discloses in this press release certain non-GAAP
financial information. These financial measures are not recognized
measures under GAAP and they are not intended to be and should not be
considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the
financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA,
adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash
flow are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. This
non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated
differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP
measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements
are furnished earlier in this release and as follows:
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net (loss) income
$
(52,165
)
$
11,228
$
(22,310
)
$
30,157
Interest expense
10,487
9,203
30,179
26,412
Income tax (benefit) provision
(19,594
)
6,383
(11,182
)
16,279
Depreciation and amortization
16,191
15,935
50,206
46,941
EBITDA
(45,081
)
42,749
46,893
119,789
Share-based compensation expense
2,230
1,920
7,503
4,705
Restructuring expenses
—
625
1,306
2,062
Asset impairment charge and loss on divestiture, net
98,278
—
98,278
—
Acquisition-related expenses
—
26
—
123
Other
—
211
—
2,500
Adjusted EBITDA
$
55,427
$
45,531
$
153,980
$
129,179
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
46,268
$
32,611
$
116,220
$
95,832
Interest paid
13,576
12,192
31,753
30,379
Income and franchise taxes paid
939
213
2,346
1,313
Share-based compensation expense,
including restructuring expense
(2,230
)
(2,070
)
(7,866
)
(5,890
)
Asset impairment charge and loss on divestiture, net
(98,278
)
—
(98,278
)
—
Gain on sale of rental fleet
1,263
1,447
4,523
4,273
Loss on disposal of property, plant and
equipment
(71
)
(190
)
(548
)
(472
)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of
effect of businesses acquired
(6,548
)
(1,454
)
(1,257
)
(5,646
)
EBITDA
$
(45,081
)
$
42,749
$
46,893
$
119,789
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Free Cash Flow GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
46,268
$
32,611
$
116,220
$
95,832
Additions to rental fleet, excluding acquisitions
(27,144
)
(22,918
)
(65,620
)
(45,945
)
Proceeds from sale of rental fleet
3,770
3,319
11,447
9,602
Additions to property, plant and equipment,
excluding acquisitions
(5,554
)
(4,109
)
(14,635
)
(12,816
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and
equipment
136
12
603
780
Net capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions
(28,792
)
(23,696
)
(68,205
)
(48,379
)
Free cash flow
$
17,476
$
8,915
$
48,015
$
47,453
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted
net income and related earnings per share information exclude certain
transactions that management believes are not indicative of our
business. We believe that the inclusion of this non-GAAP presentation
makes it easier to compare our financial performance across reporting
periods on a consistent basis.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net income
before discontinued operations, net of tax (if applicable), interest
expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and debt
restructuring or extinguishment expense (if applicable), including any
write-off of deferred financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes
certain non-cash expenses, including share-based compensation, as well
as transactions that management believes are not indicative of our
business. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some
but not all items that affect our cash flow from operating activities,
they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures
presented by other companies.
We present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because we believe they provide
useful information regarding our ability to meet our future debt payment
requirements, capital expenditures and working capital requirements and
an overall evaluation of our financial condition. EBITDA and adjusted
EBITDA have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be
used as substitutes for net income, cash flows from operations, or other
consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as EBITDA and adjusted
EBITDA, respectively, divided by total revenues expressed as a
percentage.
Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by
operating activities, minus or plus, net cash used in or provided by
investing activities, excluding acquisitions and certain transactions.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to
replace net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly
comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. We
present free cash flow because we believe it provides useful information
regarding our liquidity and ability to meet our short-term obligations.
In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash available
after capital expenditures for, among other things, investments in our
existing business, debt service obligations, payment of authorized
quarterly dividends, repurchase of our common stock and strategic small
acquisitions.