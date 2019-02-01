Mobile Mini : Reports Q4 2018 Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend
02/01/2019 | 06:31am EST
Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MINI) (the “Company” or “Mobile Mini”),
the world’s leading supplier of portable storage solutions and a leading
provider of tank and pump solutions in the United States, today reported
actual and adjusted financial results for the quarter ended December 31,
2018.
Total revenues were $160.9 million and rental revenues were $152.0
million, as compared to $146.7 million and $138.5 million, respectively,
for the same period last year. Rental revenues for the Storage Solutions
and Tank & Pump Solutions businesses for the current quarter were $122.2
million and $29.9 million, respectively, compared to $112.8 million and
$25.7 million, respectively, for the same period last year.
The Company realized net income of $14.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted
share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, fourth
quarter net income was $23.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, as
compared to adjusted net income of $18.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted
share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $63.3 million
and adjusted EBITDA margin was 39.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Dividend
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 27.5 cents
per share, which will be paid on March 13, 2019 to shareholders of
record as of February 27, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
Continued strong rental revenue growth in Tank & Pump Solutions
(“T&P”) with a 16.1% year-over-year increase.
Delivered solid Storage Solutions (“SS”) rental revenue year-over-year
growth of 8.3%, with record high seasonal business.
Reached all-time high T&P OEC fleet on rent and drove average OEC
utilization to 76.0% for the quarter, up 300 bps compared to the
prior-year quarter.
Increased total SS average units on rent by 2.7% year-over-year, with
average unit utilization of 85.2% during the quarter.
Raised SS core (excluding seasonal) rental rates in North America by
3.4%.
Achieved adjusted EBITDA growth of 13.7%, compared to the prior-year
quarter and expanded adjusted EBITDA margin by 140 basis points to
39.3%.
Generated robust net cash from operating activities of $43.9 million
and free cash flow of $24.9 million.
Decreased our leverage ratio to 4.2x at December 31, 2018 from 5.0x
December 31, 2017, as a result of both reduced debt and increased
adjusted EBITDA.
CEO Comments
Erik Olsson, Mobile Mini’s Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “Fourth
quarter 2018 results are the culmination of an exceptional year for
Mobile Mini. Consolidated rental revenues were up 9.8% year-over-year,
despite increasingly challenging comparisons. Seasonal rentals in North
America exceeded the record-breaking numbers from the prior-year,
contributing to rental revenue growth of 8.3% year-over year for
consolidated Storage Solutions. Tank & Pump Solutions delivered growth
of 16.1% by capitalizing on the wide-spread momentum in our customer
end-segments and our exceptional overall service. By leveraging our
infrastructure and efficiencies, we converted this robust top-line
growth into increased profitability. Our adjusted EBITDA margin grew to
39.3% and we achieved $63.3 million in adjusted EBITDA, an increase of
13.7%, resulting in very strong free cash flow of $24.9 million for the
fourth quarter of 2018.”
Mr. Olsson continued, “In 2018, we executed on our strategic plan and
delivered outstanding results. Mobile Mini enters 2019 a financially
stronger and more efficient company than ever before. We are committed
to further differentiating Mobile Mini from our competitors by
partnering with our customers to develop innovative solutions to their
rental needs and striving to continuously improve processes throughout
the Company. In North America, our Storage Solutions pending orders are
significantly up compared to a year ago and our Tank & Pump business is
positioned to capitalize on the strong demand from its end-markets. In
the United Kingdom, where Brexit is causing some uncertainty in the
general economy, our business has remained stable. Overall, our pipeline
is healthy across all segments and economic indicators are solid. For
2019, we expect continued margin expansion as well as meaningful
de-leveraging and we expect to exceed our Evergreen model for rental
revenue growth.”
About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage
solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 195,600
storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of
tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of
approximately 12,600 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 154
locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini is included on the
Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small
Cap Index.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, but
not limited to, our ability to generate continued margin expansion and
growth of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow, as well as our
ability to decrease our leverage ratio, all of which involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those currently anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that may affect
future results include those that are described from time to time in the
Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company,
as of the date of this release, and Mobile Mini disclaims any intent or
obligation to update forward-looking statements.
(See accompanying tables)
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Actual
Adjustments
Adjusted (1)
Actual
Adjustments
Adjusted (2)
Revenues:
Rental
$
152,048
$
—
$
152,048
$
138,537
$
—
$
138,537
Sales
8,654
—
8,654
7,623
—
7,623
Other
167
—
167
536
—
536
Total revenues
160,869
—
160,869
146,696
—
146,696
Costs and expenses:
Rental, selling and general expenses
95,090
—
95,090
87,484
—
87,484
Cost of sales
5,512
—
5,512
4,962
—
4,962
Restructuring expenses
700
(700
)
—
824
(824
)
—
Asset impairment charge and
loss on divestiture, net
3,862
(3,862
)
—
—
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
16,794
—
16,794
16,431
—
16,431
Total costs and expenses
121,958
(4,562
)
117,396
109,701
(824
)
108,877
Income from operations
38,911
4,562
43,473
36,995
824
37,819
Other income (expense):
Interest income
—
—
—
5
—
5
Interest expense
(10,725
)
—
(10,725
)
(9,316
)
—
(9,316
)
Foreign currency exchange
(5
)
—
(5
)
4
—
4
Income before income tax provision (benefit)
28,181
4,562
32,743
27,688
824
28,512
Income tax provision (benefit)
13,933
(4,863
)
9,070
(64,383
)
74,827
10,444
Net income
$
14,248
$
9,425
$
23,673
$
92,071
$
(74,003
)
$
18,068
EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA
$
55,700
$
63,263
$
53,435
$
55,624
EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of
total revenues
34.6
%
39.3
%
36.4
%
37.9
%
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.32
$
0.53
$
2.09
$
0.41
Diluted
0.32
0.53
2.07
0.41
Weighted average number of common and
common share equivalents outstanding:
Basic
44,353
44,353
44,128
44,128
Diluted
44,885
44,885
44,444
44,444
(1)
Adjusted column for the three months ended December 31, 2018
excludes certain transactions that management believes are not
indicative of our business. Adjusted figures are a non-GAAP
presentation. See the non-GAAP reconciliations herein and the
additional information regarding non-GAAP financial information
following in this earnings release. The adjustments for the
three-month period ended December 31, 2018 include the following:
• Exclusion of costs of $0.7 million related to the restructuring of
our business operations, along with the related tax effects.
• Exclusion of an asset impairment charge and loss on divestiture,
net of proceeds, of $3.9 million related to assets that the Company
placed as held for sale during the quarter, along with the related
tax effects.
• Exclusion of $5.8 million in income tax provision resulting from
an out-of-period adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018
to correct deferred tax assets that had been established in previous
years.
(2)
Adjusted column for the three months ended December 31, 2017
excludes certain transactions that management believes are not
indicative of our business. Adjusted figures are a non-GAAP
presentation. See the non-GAAP reconciliations herein and the
additional information regarding non-GAAP financial information
following in this earnings release. The adjustments for the
three-month period ended December 31, 2017 include the following:
• Exclusion of costs of $0.8 million related to the restructuring of
our business operations, along with the related tax effects.
• Exclusion of $74.5 million in income tax benefit resulting from
the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Tax Act”).
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017
Actual
Adjustments
Adjusted (1)
Actual
Adjustments
Adjusted (2)
Revenues:
Rental
$
558,197
$
—
$
558,197
$
498,825
$
—
$
498,825
Sales
34,354
—
34,354
32,440
—
32,440
Other
678
—
678
2,284
—
2,284
Total revenues
593,229
—
593,229
533,549
—
533,549
Costs and expenses:
Rental, selling and general expenses
364,123
—
364,123
336,438
(2,623
)
333,815
Cost of sales
22,437
—
22,437
21,001
—
21,001
Restructuring expenses
2,006
(2,006
)
—
2,886
(2,886
)
—
Asset impairment charge and
loss on divestiture, net
102,140
(102,140
)
—
—
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
67,000
—
67,000
63,372
—
63,372
Total costs and expenses
557,706
(104,146
)
453,560
423,697
(5,509
)
418,188
Income from operations
35,523
104,146
139,669
109,852
5,509
115,361
Other income (expense):
Interest income
6
—
6
25
—
25
Interest expense
(40,904
)
—
(40,904
)
(35,728
)
—
(35,728
)
Foreign currency exchange
64
—
64
(25
)
—
(25
)
(Loss) income before income tax
provision (benefit)
(5,311
)
104,146
98,835
74,124
5,509
79,633
Income tax provision (benefit)
2,751
22,475
25,226
(48,104
)
76,604
28,500
Net (loss) income
$
(8,062
)
$
81,671
$
73,609
$
122,228
$
(71,095
)
$
51,133
EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA
$
102,593
$
217,243
$
173,224
$
184,803
EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of
total revenues
17.3
%
36.6
%
32.5
%
34.6
%
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic
$
(0.18
)
$
1.66
$
2.77
$
1.16
Diluted
(0.18
)
1.64
2.76
1.16
Weighted average number of common and
common share equivalents outstanding:
Basic
44,295
44,295
44,055
44,055
Diluted
44,295
44,980
44,254
44,254
(1)
Adjusted column for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018
excludes certain transactions that management believes are not
indicative of our business. Adjusted figures are a non-GAAP
presentation. See the non-GAAP reconciliations herein and the
additional information regarding non-GAAP financial information
following in this earnings release. The adjustments for the
twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 include the following:
• Exclusion of costs of $2.0 million related to the restructuring
of our business operations, along with the related tax effects.
• Exclusion of an asset impairment charge and loss on divestiture,
net of proceeds, of $102.1 million related to assets that the
Company placed as held for sale during the period, along with the
related tax effects.
• Exclusion of $2.6 million in income tax benefit resulting from
the reversal in the period of a provisional tax expense related to
the repatriation of foreign earnings for the impact of the U.S.
federal tax reform enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017.
• Exclusion of $5.8 million in income tax provision resulting from
an out-of-period adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018
to correct deferred tax assets that had been established in
previous years.
(2)
Adjusted column for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017
excludes certain transactions that management believes are not
indicative of our business. Adjusted figures are a non-GAAP
presentation. See the non-GAAP reconciliations herein and the
additional information regarding non-GAAP financial information
following in this earnings release. The adjustments for the
twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 include the following:
• Reduction of $0.1 million in rental, selling and general
expenses for acquisition-related expenses, along with the related
tax effects.
• Reduction of $2.5 million in rental, selling and general
expenses to exclude costs related to severance and transition in
conjunction with the departure of executives, along with the
related tax effects.
• Exclusion of $2.9 million in costs related to the restructuring
of our business operations, along with the related tax effects.
• Exclusion of $74.5 million in income tax benefit resulting from
the Tax Act.
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Operating Data
(Unaudited)
2018
2017
As of December 31:
Stand-alone Storage Solutions locations
117
121
Stand-alone Tank & Pump Solutions locations
20
17
Combined Storage Solutions and Tank & Pump Solutions locations
17
16
Storage Solutions rental fleet units
195,600
215,000
Tank & Pump Solutions rental fleet units
12,600
12,100
Average utilization - Three months ended December 31:
Storage Solutions - utilization based on number of units
85.2
%
75.7
%
Tank & Pump Solutions - utilization based on original equipment cost
76.0
%
73.0
%
Average utilization - Twelve months ended December 31:
Storage Solutions - utilization based on number of units
75.9
%
71.5
%
Tank & Pump Solutions - utilization based on original equipment cost
74.0
%
66.5
%
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Business Segment Information - Adjusted (1)
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Storage Solutions
Tank & Pump Solutions
Total
Storage Solutions
Tank & Pump Solutions
Total
Revenues:
Rental
$
122,171
$
29,877
$
152,048
$
112,810
$
25,727
$
138,537
Sales
7,247
1,407
8,654
6,226
1,397
7,623
Other
129
38
167
457
79
536
Total revenues
129,547
31,322
160,869
119,493
27,203
146,696
Costs and expenses:
Rental, selling and general expenses
75,400
19,690
95,090
69,462
18,022
87,484
Cost of sales
4,744
768
5,512
4,122
840
4,962
Depreciation and amortization
10,084
6,710
16,794
10,296
6,135
16,431
Total costs and expenses
90,228
27,168
117,396
83,880
24,997
108,877
Income from operations
$
39,319
$
4,154
$
43,473
$
35,613
$
2,206
$
37,819
Adjusted EBITDA
$
52,291
$
10,972
$
63,263
$
47,227
$
8,397
$
55,624
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
40.4
%
35.0
%
39.3
%
39.5
%
30.9
%
37.9
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017
Storage Solutions
Tank & Pump Solutions
Total
Storage Solutions
Tank & Pump Solutions
Total
Revenues:
Rental
$
447,464
$
110,733
$
558,197
$
406,590
$
92,235
$
498,825
Sales
29,032
5,322
34,354
26,989
5,451
32,440
Other
528
150
678
1,875
409
2,284
Total revenues
477,024
116,205
593,229
435,454
98,095
533,549
Costs and expenses:
Rental, selling and general expenses
287,648
76,475
364,123
265,390
68,425
333,815
Cost of sales
19,439
2,998
22,437
17,930
3,071
21,001
Depreciation and amortization
41,482
25,518
67,000
38,792
24,580
63,372
Total costs and expenses
348,569
104,991
453,560
322,112
96,076
418,188
Income from operations
$
128,455
$
11,214
$
139,669
$
113,342
$
2,019
$
115,361
Adjusted EBITDA
$
180,089
$
37,154
$
217,243
$
157,960
$
26,843
$
184,803
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
37.8
%
32.0
%
36.6
%
36.3
%
27.4
%
34.6
%
(1)
These tables present results by major business segment adjusted to
exclude certain transactions that management believes are not
indicative of our business. See additional information regarding
non-GAAP financial information following in this earnings release.
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,605
$
13,451
Receivables, net
130,233
111,562
Inventories
11,725
15,671
Rental fleet, net
929,090
989,154
Property, plant and equipment, net
154,254
157,304
Other assets
13,398
15,334
Intangibles, net
55,542
62,024
Goodwill
705,217
708,907
Total assets
$
2,005,064
$
2,073,407
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
33,177
$
26,955
Accrued liabilities
88,136
78,084
Lines of credit
593,495
634,285
Obligations under capital leases
63,359
52,791
Senior notes, net
246,489
245,850
Deferred income taxes
170,139
173,754
Total liabilities
1,194,795
1,211,719
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
500
497
Additional paid-in capital
619,850
605,369
Retained earnings
410,641
463,322
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(72,861
)
(60,334
)
Treasury stock
(147,861
)
(147,166
)
Total stockholders' equity
810,269
861,688
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,005,064
$
2,073,407
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(8,062
)
$
122,228
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Asset impairment charge and loss on divestiture, net
102,140
—
Provision for doubtful accounts
2,412
5,037
Amortization of deferred financing costs
2,060
2,060
Amortization of long-term liabilities
145
130
Share-based compensation expense
10,867
7,373
Depreciation and amortization
67,000
63,372
Gain on sale of rental fleet
(6,055
)
(5,657
)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
600
517
Deferred income taxes
(2,523
)
(49,980
)
Foreign currency exchange
(64
)
25
Changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of
effect of businesses acquired
(8,422
)
(9,459
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
160,098
135,646
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale
10,153
—
Additions to rental fleet, excluding acquisitions
(85,961
)
(63,688
)
Proceeds from sale of rental fleet
14,993
12,953
Additions to property, plant and equipment, excluding acquisitions
(16,931
)
(20,122
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
683
851
Net cash used in investing activities
(77,063
)
(70,006
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net repayments under lines of credit
(40,790
)
(6,875
)
Deferred financing costs
—
(12
)
Principal payments on capital lease obligations
(9,746
)
(7,418
)
Issuance of common stock
3,617
5,800
Dividend payments
(44,530
)
(40,171
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(695
)
(8,367
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(92,144
)
(57,043
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
1,263
717
Net change in cash
(7,846
)
9,314
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
13,451
4,137
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
5,605
$
13,451
Equipment and other acquired through capital lease obligations
$
20,314
$
9,501
Capital expenditures accrued or payable
10,752
7,270
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in
accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”),
the Company also discloses in this press release certain non-GAAP
financial information. These financial measures are not recognized
measures under GAAP and they are not intended to be and should not be
considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the
financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA,
adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash
flow are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. This
non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated
differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP
measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements
are furnished earlier in this release and as follows:
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income (loss)
$
14,248
$
92,071
$
(8,062
)
$
122,228
Interest expense
10,725
9,316
40,904
35,728
Income tax provision (benefit)
13,933
(64,383
)
2,751
(48,104
)
Depreciation and amortization
16,794
16,431
67,000
63,372
EBITDA
55,700
53,435
102,593
173,224
Share-based compensation expense
3,001
1,365
10,504
6,070
Restructuring expenses
700
824
2,006
2,886
Asset impairment charge and loss on divestiture, net
3,862
—
102,140
—
Acquisition-related expenses
—
—
—
123
Other
—
—
—
2,500
Adjusted EBITDA
$
63,263
$
55,624
$
217,243
$
184,803
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
43,878
$
39,814
$
160,098
$
135,646
Interest paid
6,226
4,650
37,979
35,029
Income and franchise taxes paid
1,666
1,294
4,012
2,607
Share-based compensation expense,
including restructuring expense
(3,001
)
(1,483
)
(10,867
)
(7,373
)
Asset impairment charge and loss on divestiture, net
(3,862
)
—
(102,140
)
—
Gain on sale of rental fleet
1,532
1,384
6,055
5,657
Loss on disposal of property, plant and
equipment
(52
)
(45
)
(600
)
(517
)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of
effect of businesses acquired
9,313
7,821
8,056
2,175
EBITDA
$
55,700
$
53,435
$
102,593
$
173,224
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Free Cash Flow GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
43,878
$
39,814
$
160,098
$
135,646
Additions to rental fleet, excluding acquisitions
(20,341)
(17,743)
(85,961)
(63,688)
Proceeds from sale of rental fleet
3,546
3,351
14,993
12,953
Additions to property, plant and equipment,
excluding acquisitions
(2,296)
(7,306)
(16,931)
(20,122)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and
equipment
80
71
683
851
Net capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions
(19,011)
(21,627)
(87,216)
(70,006)
Free cash flow
$
24,867
$
18,187
$
72,882
$
65,640
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted
net income and related earnings per share information exclude certain
transactions that management believes are not indicative of our
business. We believe that the inclusion of this non-GAAP presentation
makes it easier to compare our financial performance across reporting
periods on a consistent basis.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net income
before discontinued operations, net of tax (if applicable), interest
expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and debt
restructuring or extinguishment expense (if applicable), including any
write-off of deferred financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes
certain non-cash expenses, including share-based compensation, as well
as transactions that management believes are not indicative of our
business. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some
but not all items that affect our cash flow from operating activities,
they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures
presented by other companies.
We present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because we believe they provide
useful information regarding our ability to meet our future debt payment
requirements, capital expenditures and working capital requirements and
an overall evaluation of our financial condition. EBITDA and adjusted
EBITDA have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be
used as substitutes for net income, cash flows from operations, or other
consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as EBITDA and adjusted
EBITDA, respectively, divided by total revenues expressed as a
percentage.
Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by
operating activities, minus or plus, net cash used in or provided by
investing activities, excluding acquisitions and certain transactions.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to
replace net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly
comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. We
present free cash flow because we believe it provides useful information
regarding our liquidity and ability to meet our short-term obligations.
In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash available
after capital expenditures for, among other things, investments in our
existing business, debt service obligations, payment of authorized
quarterly dividends, repurchase of our common stock and strategic small
acquisitions.