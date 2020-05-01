Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mobile Mini, Inc.    MINI

MOBILE MINI, INC.

(MINI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mobile Mini : to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Extreme Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MINI) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Williams, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Van Welch will host virtual meetings with investors during Credit Suisse’s 2nd Annual Virtual Extreme Services Conference. The meetings are by appointment only and will take place on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

About Mobile Mini, Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOBILE MINI, INC.
04:07pMOBILE MINI : to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Extreme Services Confe..
BU
04:06pMOBILE MINI : to Participate in the Oppenheimer Virtual Industrials Growth Confe..
BU
06:52aMOBILE MINI INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
06:48aMOBILE MINI : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aMOBILE MINI : Reports Q1 2020 Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/22MOBILE MINI : Schedules 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Release and Confere..
BU
04/10MOBILE MINI : Changes 2020 Annual Meeting to a Virtual Format
BU
03/26MOBILE MINI : Supporting Fight Against COVID-19
BU
03/05MOBILE MINI INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/05WeissLaw LLP Investigates Mobile Mini, Inc.
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 555 M
EBIT 2020 130 M
Net income 2020 70,1 M
Debt 2020 799 M
Yield 2020 4,26%
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,72x
EV / Sales2021 3,46x
Capitalization 1 268 M
Chart MOBILE MINI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mobile Mini, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILE MINI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,20  $
Last Close Price 28,57  $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelly Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Olsson Non-Executive Chairman
Van A. Welch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Graeme Parkes Chief Information Officer
Stephen A. McConnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBILE MINI, INC.-24.64%1 268
UNION PACIFIC-11.62%108 428
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.29%58 832
CSX CORPORATION-8.43%50 697
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-11.86%43 832
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-4.43%30 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group