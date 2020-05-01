Mobile Mini : to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Extreme Services Conference

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MINI) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Williams, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Van Welch will host virtual meetings with investors during Credit Suisse’s 2nd Annual Virtual Extreme Services Conference. The meetings are by appointment only and will take place on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

About Mobile Mini, Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005406/en/