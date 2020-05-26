Mobile Mini : to Participate in the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Log in
05/26/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MINI) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Williams, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Van Welch will host virtual meetings with investors during Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. The meetings are by appointment only and will take place on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 549 M
EBIT 2020 138 M
Net income 2020 67,4 M
Debt 2020 766 M
Yield 2020 3,93%
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,88x
EV / Sales2021 3,65x
Capitalization 1 360 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kelly Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Olsson Non-Executive Chairman
Van A. Welch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Graeme Parkes Chief Information Officer
Stephen A. McConnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBILE MINI, INC.-18.33%1 360
UNION PACIFIC-8.65%112 072
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.35%59 448
CSX CORPORATION-5.29%52 457
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-11.67%43 927
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.77%33 012
