Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock : MTS Announces Decisions of its Board of Directors

MOSCOW, Russian Federation - MTS (NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russia's leading telecommunications operator and digital services provider, announces the decisions reached at the meeting of the Board of Directors ('BoD' or 'the Board') held on November 20, 2019.

At the meeting, the Board approved the following composition of the MTS Management Board:

Alexey Kornya, President & CEO;

Inessa Galaktionova, First Vice President for Telecommunications;

Vyacheslav Nikolaev, First Vice President for Customer Experience & Marketing;

Tatyana Chernysheva, Vice President for Human Resources;

Ilya Filatov, Vice President for Financial Services;

Alexander Gorbunov, Vice President for Strategy & Development;

Ruslan Ibragimov, Vice President for Government Relations & PR;

Andrey Kamensky, Vice President for Finance;

Dmitry Khalin, Vice President for Cloud & Digital Solutions (effective January 1);

Dmitry Khomchenko, Vice President for Information Technology; and

Igor Mishin, Vice President for Media.

Valery Shorzhin, Vice President for Cloud & Digital Solutions, will continue in his role until the appointment of Dmitry Khalin on January 1.

Alexey Kornya, President & CEO, commented: 'I would like to thank Valery Shorzhin for his role in launching a wide variety of promising digital solutions and cloud services, as well as for his many years heading procurement at MTS, in which capacity he helped us maintain a competitive technical edge in telecommunications. His deep IT domain expertise was a key enabler of his success and to MTS's ongoing digitization efforts. As Vice President for HR, Maria Golyandrina carried out landmark projects to drive our agile transformation, including setting up new product teams and upgrading our employee training initiatives. MTS's transformation into a tech company and our expansion into an ecosystem of digital technologies would not be possible without the ability to attract top talent into new segments, as well as a culture of candor and cooperation across our organization. Our colleagues have now decided to pursue new opportunities outside the company, and we wish them every success in their new endeavors.'

'Joining our team are two new leaders who will help drive our expansion into new segments and strengthen our market position in line with our updated growth strategy. As Vice President for Cloud & Digital Solutions, Dmitry Khalin brings extensive global IT experience, having worked in roles across sales, strategy, and customer relations. And as Vice President for Human Resources, Tatyana Chernysheva brings deep expertise in organizational management, having worked both in local rep offices of top global companies, as well as venturing into independent projects in HR consulting. I am confident that Dmitry's and Tatyana's acumen, experience, and expertise will help stimulate our growth in new directions in order to further develop outstanding products and services for our customers.'

Biographies of newly appointed members of the management board

Tatyana Chernysheva since 2017 has headed the leadership development practice at the Moscow office of Spencer Stuart International. From 2016-2017 she launched multiple independent projects in HR consulting.

In 2016, she worked at LSR Group as Deputy CEO for Human Resources & Organizational Development. From 2004-2016 she held a series of HR Director roles at local offices of leading global companies, including Lamoda Group, Alliance Healthcare, Danone Group, and Johnson&Johnson.

She graduated in 2000 from St. Petersburg State University with a degree in management.

Dmitry Khalin has worked at Microsoft Russia since 2007, including since 2014 as head of the IT policy department and General Director of the Microsoft Russia Development Center. He also leads the company's AI strategy in Russia.

From 2006-2007 he worked as Director for Marketing at Xerox Russia, and earlier oversaw the company's work with Microsoft partners from 1999 to 2006. He has also held leadership roles at DEC and Siemens.

He began his career in 1994 as a programmer at Russia's Electronic Computing Research Center.

Dmitry was born in 1971 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. In 1994 he graduated with a degree in systems analysis from the Cybernetics Department at Moscow Engineering Physics Institute. He also holds an MBA from the Skolkovo Moscow School of Management, as well as a digital archictect certificate for cloud platforms. Since 2018 he has been an expert consultant on AI matters for the Russian Independent Directors Association.

