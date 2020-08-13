Log in
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock : MTS Completes Full-Year 2019 Dividend Payment

08/13/2020 | 11:38am EDT

MOSCOW, Russia - MTS (NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS), Russia's leading mobile operator and a provider of media and digital services, announces the completion of its dividend payments based on the company's full-year 2019 financial results.

The final dividend for FY 2019 amounted to RUB 20.57 per ordinary MTS share (RUB 41.14 per ADR), or in total RUB 41.1 bln (RUB 41,098,127,731.99).

* * *

For further information, please contact in Moscow:


Investor Relations Department Mobile TeleSystems PJSC Tel: +7 495 223 2025 E-mail: ir@mts.ru

Learn more about MTS. Visit the official blog of the Investor Relations Department at www.ir.mts.ru/ir-blog

* * *

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ('MTS' - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russia's leading mobile connectivity and digital services provider, offers a range of mobile, fixed-line, and digital services. We serve over 80 million mobile subscribers in Russia, Armenia, and Belarus, and about 9 million customers in Russia of fixed-line services, including fixed voice, broadband internet, and pay-TV. To keep pace with evolving customer demand, MTS is redefining what telecommunications services are by offering innovative products beyond its core network-related businesses in various tech segments, including Big Data, financial and banking services, internet of things, OTT, cloud computing, systems integration and e-commerce. We leverage our market-leading retail network as a platform for customer services and sales of devices and accessories. MTS maintains its leadership in the Russian mobile market in terms of revenue and profitability. MTS is majority-owned by Sistema PJSFC. Since 2000, MTS shares have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange and since 2003 - on the Moscow Exchange. For more information, please visit: www.ir.mts.ru.

* * *

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of MTS, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'will,' 'could,' 'may' or 'might,' and the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not undertake or intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We refer you to the documents MTS files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned 'Risk Factors' that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the severity and duration of current economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets; the impact of Russian, U.S. and other foreign government programs to restore liquidity and stimulate national and global economies, our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses, potential fluctuations in quarterly results, our competitive environment, dependence on new service development and tariff structures, rapid technological and market change, acquisition strategy, risks associated with telecommunications infrastructure, governmental regulation of the telecommunications industries and other risks associated with operating in Russia and the CIS, volatility of stock price, financial risk management and future growth subject to risks.

* * *


Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 15:37:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 486 B 6 647 M 6 647 M
Net income 2020 63 529 M 868 M 868 M
Net Debt 2020 371 B 5 076 M 5 076 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 10,1%
Capitalization 603 B 8 176 M 8 246 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 726,85 RUB
Last Close Price 683,26 RUB
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexey Valeryevich Kornya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Felix Vladimirovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Victor Belov Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Dmitry Aleksandrovich Khomchenko Vice President-Information Technology
Regina von Flemming Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY-8.77%8 176
AT&T INC.-22.77%215 033
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-9.92%150 445
T-MOBILE US46.97%142 645
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.35.05%109 055
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.67%93 812
