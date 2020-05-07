Log in
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock : MTS Reschedules Q1 2020 Results to May 26

05/07/2020 | 09:34am EDT

MOSCOW, Russia - MTS (NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS), Russia's leading mobile connectivity and digital services provider, announces that it has rescheduled the publication of its first-quarter 2020 financial and operating results from May 19 to May 26, 2020, reflecting timing adjustments related to internal corporate processes.

The earnings release will be posted at approximately 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 noon GMT/UTC) on the MTS Investor Relations Financial Results webpage. Later in the day, the MTS management will be holding a conference call to discuss the results beginning at:

  • Moscow: 6:00 p.m.
    London: 4:00 p.m.
    New York: 11:00 a.m.

To take part in the conference call, please dial one of the following telephone numbers and enter confirmation code: 38529971#

From Russia:
+7 495 646 93 15 (Local access)
8 800 500 98 63 (Toll free)

From the UK:
+44 207 194 37 59 (Local access)
0800 376 61 83 (Toll free)

From the US:
+1 646 722 49 16 (Local access)
844 286 06 43 (Toll free)

A live webcast of the call will also be available at:

https://webcasts.eqs.com/mts20200526

A replay of the conference call will be available for 10 days at the following telephone numbers:

From Russia: +7 495 249 16 71 (Local access)
From the UK: +44 203 364 51 47 (Local access)
From the US: +1 646 722 49 69 (Local access)

Replay pass code: 418929301#

* * *

For further information, please contact in Moscow:

Investor Relations Department

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC

Tel: +7 495 223 2025

E-mail: ir@mts.ru

Learn more about MTS. Visit the official blog of the Investor Relations Department at www.ir.mts.ru/ir-blog

* * *

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ('MTS' - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russia's leading mobile connectivity and digital services provider, offers a range of mobile, fixed-line, and digital services. We serve over 80 million mobile subscribers in Russia, Armenia, and Belarus, and about 9 million customers in Russia of fixed-line services, including fixed voice, broadband internet, and pay-TV. To keep pace with evolving customer demand, MTS is redefining what telecommunications services are by offering innovative products beyond its core network-related businesses in various tech segments, including Big Data, financial and banking services, internet of things, OTT, cloud computing, systems integration and e-commerce. We leverage our market-leading retail network as a platform for customer services and sales of devices and accessories. MTS maintains its leadership in the Russian mobile market in terms of revenue and profitability. MTS is majority-owned by Sistema PJSFC. Since 2000, MTS shares have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange and since 2003 - on the Moscow Exchange. For more information, please visit: www.ir.mts.ru.

* * *

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of MTS, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'will,' 'could,' 'may' or 'might,' and the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not undertake or intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We refer you to the documents MTS files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned 'Risk Factors' that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the severity and duration of current economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets; the impact of Russian, U.S. and other foreign government programs to restore liquidity and stimulate national and global economies, our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses, potential fluctuations in quarterly results, our competitive environment, dependence on new service development and tariff structures, rapid technological and market change, acquisition strategy, risks associated with telecommunications infrastructure, governmental regulation of the telecommunications industries and other risks associated with operating in Russia and the CIS, volatility of stock price, financial risk management and future growth subject to risks.

* * *

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 13:33:09 UTC
