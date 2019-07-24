MobileIron : Announces Availability of Zero Sign-On Technology for Seamless, Secure Authentication to Enterprise Cloud Services

Revolutionary zero sign-on experience eliminates passwords, making mobile devices the primary authentication to the enterprise

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the company that introduced the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, today announced the availability of zero sign-on technology for secure and passwordless authentication to enterprise cloud services from desktops. Users can now log into software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, such as Office 365 and Salesforce, from any laptop or desktop using their secured iPhone as their identity – eliminating the need for passwords entirely.

A zero password experience is critical as a recent IDG report revealed that enterprise users and security professionals alike are frustrated by the inefficiency and lax security of passwords for user authentication. Ninety percent of security professionals reported to have seen unauthorized access attempts because of stolen credentials, while 60 percent of employees claimed to feel disrupted, irritated and frustrated by passwords. Security leaders also estimated that they could reduce their risk of breach by almost half (43%) simply by eliminating passwords. And almost every security leader (86%) said they would eliminate passwords if they could.

Zero sign-on eliminates passwords as the method for user authentication, replacing single sign-on, which still requires at least one username and password. MobileIron’s revolutionary zero sign-on experience is built on the company’s leading unified endpoint management (UEM) platform and powered by the MobileIron Access solution. MobileIron’s platform allows for policy enforcement and data protection, both on the device and on the network, with comprehensive correlation between the critical signals for zero trust: user, device, apps, networks, and threats.

“Passwords have remained one of the biggest security risks and continue to be one of the top causes of enterprise data breaches,” said Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron. “That’s why MobileIron is ushering in a new era of user authentication with zero password access to business services. Making the world’s most ubiquitous product – the mobile device – your digital ID and secure access to the enterprise provides the best user experience and significantly reduces the risk of data breaches. It’s a win-win situation for both employees and security leaders.”

A recent EMA research report confirmed that enabling mobile device authentication with biometric-based access bridges the gap between high security and low friction, creating a “best of both worlds” scenario. And Gartner recently identified passwordless authentication as a top emerging security and risk management trend for 2019, noting,“passwordless authentication,…, is starting to achieve real market traction.” (Gartner Press Release, “Gartner Identifies the Top Seven Security and Risk Management Trends for 2019”, March 5, 2019.)

MobileIron first paved the way for a zero sign-on enterprise with its Access product in 2017, which enabled zero sign-on to cloud services on managed devices. MobileIron is now extending this capability by making passwordless access to cloud services available from any iOS device, managed or unmanaged, using the mobile device as the user’s secure ID. Support for Android will be available soon.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Zero trust assumes that bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a “never trust, always verify” approach. MobileIron goes beyond identity management and gateway approaches by utilizing a more comprehensive set of attributes before granting access. A mobile-centric, zero trust approach validates the device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user.

The MobileIron security platform is built on the foundation of award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with additional zero trust-enabling technologies, including zero sign-on (ZSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD). Over 19,000 customers, including the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and other highly regulated companies rely on MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.

