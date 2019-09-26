MobileIron : Announces Support for Oculus for Business to Secure the Modern Enterprise

MobileIron to offer robust security and management of leading all-in-one virtual reality (VR) headsets, Oculus Quest and Oculus Go

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the company that introduced the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, today announced support for the upcoming release of Oculus for Business. Organizations will be able to onboard, configure and manage Oculus’ leading all-in-one virtual reality (VR) headsets, Oculus Quest and Oculus Go, as part of their established unified endpoint management (UEM) infrastructure, simplifying the entire device lifecycle – from enrollment to retirement.

Built for easy adoption and scalability across a variety of industries, the new Oculus for Business platform will transform the workplace by making large-scale deployments possible while expanding market opportunities for a growing community of VR developers. A new Device Setup app will let users set up and provision large numbers of headsets at once, and a Device Manager control center will let administrators manage headsets by updating settings and deploying apps remotely across multiple offices and locations. Oculus for Business will also support leading mobile device management (MDM) solutions, including MobileIron.

“We’re excited to work closely with Oculus ahead of their program launch and to help our customers embark on a successful and secure VR journey,” said Ahmed Shah, vice president of business development at MobileIron. “Oculus VR headsets have the potential to revolutionize business and change the way organizations communicate, learn, and collaborate across all industries. With this integration, organizations can take control of their devices with a mobile-centric, zero trust security platform that supports productivity.”

MobileIron’s unified endpoint management (UEM) platform allows for continuous enforcement and protection of data, both on the device and on the network, resulting in a secure mobile work experience and increased productivity.

The new Oculus for Business platform will launch in November. If you’d like to learn more about MobileIron UEM, please visit here.

