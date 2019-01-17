MobileIron : Appoints Brian Foster as SVP of Product Management

Log in
01/17/2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., January 16, 2019 /BusinessWire/ -- MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the secure foundation for modern work, announced today that Brian Foster has been appointed SVP of product management. He will report to CEO Simon Biddiscombe.

'I am delighted to welcome Brian to our leadership team,' said Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron. 'Brian brings a wealth of experience and domain knowledge across the cybersecurity industry. I am confident that his expertise leading teams combined with his hands-on approach will propel us to the next level in product innovation.'

'As a product leader, I am passionate about aligning product roadmap and innovation with customer needs,' said Brian Foster, SVP of product management, MobileIron. 'I am thrilled to join MobileIron, a standalone leader in cloud and mobile security, and a company that puts its 17K+ customers at the center of everything it does.'

A dynamic technology executive, Brian brings over three decades of experience leading high-performance teams. Most recently, prior to his role at MobileIron, Brian founded a startup in the identity management space. Before that, he was SVP of information services at Neustar, the leader in identity resolution. In that role, Brian's teams were responsible for solutions in marketing services, risk and fraud, registries, and security services. While at Neustar, Brian oversaw the product development and go-to-market operations. Prior to that, Brian was CTO at Damballa, a private company that discovered advanced threats running in enterprises as well as large internet service providers. As CTO, Brian was responsible for the advanced research, product strategy, and engineering operations.

Before Damballa, Brian was SVP of product management at McAfee, where he oversaw McAfee's global product management functions. Brian was responsible for over 80 enterprise and consumer products, generating more than $2B in revenue. Prior to joining McAfee, Brian was VP of product management at Symantec, where he oversaw product innovation for the enterprise endpoint. Brian has a BA in Economics from UCLA and completed the executive program in management from UCLA's Anderson School of Management.

About MobileIron

MobileIron provides the secure foundation for modern work. For more information, please visit www.mobileiron.com.

Disclaimer

MobileIron Inc. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
