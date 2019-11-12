Log in
MobileIron : Integrates with Zebra Technologies' LifeGuard for Android Solution, Securing Mobile Productivity for Front-Line Workers

0
11/12/2019 | 08:07am EST

New end-to-end solution offers robust security and management of Zebra Android-based mobile devices used by front-line workers

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the company that introduced the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, today announced that it has integrated with Zebra Technologies’ LifeGuard™ Over The Air (OTA) for Android™ security solution, providing robust security and management while enabling front-line workers with secure mobile productivity on their Zebra enterprise-class devices. LifeGuard for Android, the industry’s first security lifecycle offering for enterprise-class mobile computers, extends the service life of Zebra’s Android-based devices with extended security support, predictable periodic security updates and legacy operating system (OS) security support, helping businesses significantly lower the total cost of ownership.

“To stay productive, front-line workers need seamless and secure access to business resources from their mobile devices, wherever they work,” said Brian Foster, SVP of product management at MobileIron. “With this integration, organizations can achieve complete control over their business data with a mobile-centric, zero trust security platform that supports front-line worker productivity. IT administrators can ensure that Zebra’s Android-based enterprise devices are always in a consistent and secure state, while front-line workers can quickly access business apps and content. It’s a win-win situation.”

As traditional network perimeters become obsolete, organizations require a mobile-centric, zero trust approach that validates every front-line worker device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user. MobileIron’s unified endpoint management (UEM) platform allows for continuous enforcement and protection of data, both on the device and on the network, resulting in a secure mobile work experience and increased productivity.

“We’ve greatly improved the efficiency of customer service across our entire network by leveraging Zebra’s Android-based devices secured by MobileIron UEM,” said Mandeep Grewal, head of IT operations at Doddle. “Thanks to MobileIron’s built-in device and app security features, front-line retail employees can focus on delivering a great customer experience, not technology. The IT department also now has a 360-degree view of every device, user, logistics app, and network being used to access business data.”

The new end-to-end solution by MobileIron and Zebra supports device level configurations using Zebra’s OEMConfig powered by Mx, enabling immediate support for new Zebra management APIs. In the future, the solution will support firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates, enabling IT administrators to effortlessly enforce critical new updates for front-line workers using Zebra’s Android-based enterprise-class devices.

“Our relationship with MobileIron will enable our mutual customers to manage OS updates and security patches seamlessly using their UEM Console,” said Gopi Polavarapu, Senior Director of Product Management, Zebra Technologies. “IT administrators can better protect their operations from security breaches by using MobileIron’s UEM Platform to gain visibility into security vulnerabilities and accessing Zebra LifeGuard updates in real time and remotely updating their devices over the air (OTA).”

Organizations can build upon MobileIron UEM with enabling technologies such as zero sign-on (ZSO) user and device authentication, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD).

To learn more about how to secure Zebra devices with MobileIron, click here.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Zero trust assumes that bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a “never trust, always verify” approach. MobileIron goes beyond identity management and gateway approaches by utilizing a more comprehensive set of attributes before granting access. A mobile-centric, zero trust approach validates the device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user.

The MobileIron security platform is built on the foundation of award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with additional zero trust-enabling technologies, including zero sign-on (ZSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD). Over 19,000 customers, including the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.

Statements in the press release concerning future product availability and plans are forward looking statements, and they are subject to change. They do not represent a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decision.


