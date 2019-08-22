MobileIron : Named a Leader Again in the Second Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the company that introduced the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader for the second consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools. The report evaluated 11 vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“To us, it’s an honor to be recognized once again as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools,” said Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron. “We have continued to innovate and expand upon our UEM platform to keep up with the demands of today’s digital businesses. Earlier this year, we introduced a revolutionary zero sign-on experience to eliminate passwords and make the world’s most ubiquitous product – the mobile device – your ID and secure access to the enterprise built on our leadership foundation in UEM.

Mobile and cloud technologies have driven a dramatic change in organizations across the globe. Today, employees access multiple endpoints, apps, networks, clouds, and operating systems across the perimeter-less enterprise. IT security leaders need to ensure that company data is protected, wherever it travels, and that users are in compliance with company security policies and local regulations. We believe this recognition is a testament to our mobile-centric, zero trust approach to securing company apps and data wherever users work, without sacrificing productivity.”

MobileIron provides the foundation for the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust enterprise security framework. Organizations can build upon MobileIron UEM with enabling technologies such as zero sign-on (ZSO) user and device authentication, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat detection (MTD). Together, they enable a seamless, secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.

MobileIron was also named an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools. In a Gartner Peer Insights review, a service owner enterprise mobility in the manufacturing industry noted that MobileIron is “building a cutting edge end-user experience for a mobile way of working.”

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools here. And if you’d like to learn more about MobileIron UEM, please visit here.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Zero trust assumes that bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a “never trust, always verify” approach. MobileIron goes beyond identity management and gateway approaches by utilizing a more comprehensive set of attributes before granting access. A mobile-centric, zero trust approach validates the device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user.

The MobileIron security platform is built on the foundation of award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with additional zero trust-enabling technologies, including zero sign-on (ZSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD). Over 19,000 customers, including the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005023/en/