MobileIron : Named a Leader in Three IDC MarketScape Reports for UEM and EMM Capabilities

MobileIron recognized for security, application ecosystem support, mobile access control, and deep support of both Android and iOS platforms

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the company that introduced the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, today announced that it has been named a Leader in three IDC MarketScape reports: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment1, Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment2, and Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software for Ruggedized/ IoT Device Deployments 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment3. MobileIron has also been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software for SMB 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment4.

“It’s an honor to be named a leader in three separate IDC MarketScape reports and recognized for the breadth and depth of our zero trust security solutions,” said Girish Bhat, Vice President, Product Marketing, MobileIron. “We believe this is a proof point that our UEM platform offers the ideal intersection between high-grade security and the way people want to work. By being easy for IT to implement and imperceptible to the end user, MobileIron’s mobile-centric zero trust approach provides comprehensive security for today’s digital workplaces.”

MobileIron’s unified endpoint management (UEM) platform provides IT and security teams complete control over business data as it flows across devices, apps, networks and cloud services, without sacrificing productivity. It validates every device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies networks, and detects and remediates threats, before granting access to corporate data. Organizations can build upon MobileIron’s UEM platform with ZSO user and device authentication, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD) technologies.

The Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment and Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment reports recognized MobileIron for enabling frontline workers with secure mobile productivity, stating, “MobileIron has strong support for frontline endpoint management capabilities, such as ‘ownerless’ device deployments where iOS/Android/Windows devices can be deployed and used by multiple users (e.g., shift workers using a device for a single purpose or focused/limited-access use case).”

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Zero trust assumes that bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a “never trust, always verify” approach. MobileIron goes beyond identity management and gateway approaches by utilizing a more comprehensive set of attributes before granting access. A mobile-centric, zero trust approach validates the device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user.

The MobileIron security platform is built on the foundation of award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with additional zero trust-enabling technologies, including zero sign-on (ZSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD). Over 19,000 customers, including the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.

