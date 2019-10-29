MobileIron : Recognized as A Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm in Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers Evaluation

MobileIron received the highest marks possible in people/workforce security, device security, ZTX roadmap and differentiation, and ZTX advocacy criteria

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., October 29, 2019 -- MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the company that introduced the industry's first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, today announced that it has been ranked as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019 report.

Th report evaluated 14 select vendors based on a comprehensive set of 16 evaluation criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy and market presence. MobileIron earned the highest possible scores in the people/workforce security, device security, ZTX roadmap and differentiation, and ZTX advocacy criteria.

'MobileIron's position -- that the most comprehensive place to 'start' a Zero Trust enterprise is with the device -- aligns with the current thinking about how enterprises will manage, maintain, and defend the increasingly disparate mobile infrastructure of the future,' wrote Chase Cunningham, principal analyst serving security and risk professionals at Forrester, in the report.

As more businesses embark on a digital transformation journey and shift towards a mobile cloud computing model, they are turning towards MobileIron to implement a mobile-centric zero trust approach to security. MobileIron's zero trust approach deals with the security challenges posed by the perimeter-less modern enterprise while also allowing the agility and anytime access that a modern business requires. It provides the visibility and IT controls needed to secure, manage and monitor every device, user, app, and network being used to access business data.

'We believe being named a Strong Performer in Zero Trust from Forrester Research is a testament to our platform's ability to deliver the best user experience and significantly reduce the risk of data breaches,' said Brian Foster, SVP of Product Management, MobileIron. 'We are laser focused on helping our customers address their top security challenges. That's why earlier this year, we ushered in a new era of authentication with zero password access to business services. Passwords have remained one of the biggest security risks, and our zero sign-on technology enables organizations to replace passwords with a secure and frictionless alternative.'

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019 report here.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry's first mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Zero trust assumes that bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a 'never trust, always verify' approach. MobileIron goes beyond identity management and gateway approaches by utilizing a more comprehensive set of attributes before granting access. A mobile-centric, zero trust approach validates the device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user.

The MobileIron security platform is built on the foundation of award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with additional zero trust-enabling technologies, including zero sign-on (ZSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD). Over 19,000 customers, including the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.

###

Media contact:

Jenny Pfleiderer

press@mobileiron.com

Analyst contact:

Becca Chambers

bchambers@mobileiron.com