MobileSmith Health and Kaweah Delta Medical Center Team-Up on Development of Surgery App

RALEIGH, N.C., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector that is reshaping traditional healthcare, today announced the collaboration with Kaweah Delta Medical Center on the release of a surgery app that provides patients and caregivers with timed notifications, digital trackers and interactive resources about what to expect before, during and after surgery.



“In today’s always-connected, technology-driven world, reaching consumers on their mobile device delivers a more engaged patient experience,” said Randy Tomlin, MobileSmith Health CEO and chairman of the board. “Interactive, targeted apps not only drive greater patient loyalty but better adherence to appointments and treatments as well.”

The Kaweah Delta Surgery App, developed using MobileSmith Health’s signature Blueprints, provides patients with detailed information about what to expect before, during and after surgery. Easy to use Pain Level and Medication trackers are built into the app along with a post-surgery checklist of action items and additional ERAS (Enhanced Recovery After Surgery) protocols.

Tomlin added: “Partners like Kaweah Delta Medical Center understand that surgery is a larger patient journey that starts with scheduling and ends several weeks post-op after potential readmission issues are cleared. By providing customers with a surgery app, Kaweah Delta is ensuring they are there for the entire journey – guiding them through the surgical process from start to end, making it easy for patients and their families to determine next steps on the way to recovery.”

Through the use of MobileSmith Health Blueprints, hospitals and other healthcare organizations can customize their apps based on specific feature sets, workflow, branding, protocol, procedure and service line while launching in as little as 90 days. The company’s latest Blueprints 3.0 offerings provide expanded mobile capabilities across MobileSmith Health’s primary applications: In-Network Apps, Perioperative Apps, and Patient Acquisition apps. Additional Blueprint 3.0 features include key mobile-specific functionality like self-triage, remote check-in, wayfinding and EMR interoperability.

About MobileSmith Health

MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST) is changing healthcare one app at a time by targeting the glaring inefficiencies in the American healthcare delivery model. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., MobileSmith Health provides turnkey mobile applications that improve health outcomes, patient satisfaction and adherence for the new generation of digital health consumers. More than 60 healthcare systems and organizations are partnering with MobileSmith Health to deliver a new healthcare experience and embrace the impact of technology as a change agent. For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Kaweah Delta

Kaweah Delta is a publicly-owned community healthcare organization that provides comprehensive health services to the greater Visalia region and Tulare County. With over 5,000 dedicated medical professionals and employees, Kaweah Delta is committed to meeting the community’s health needs through state-of-the-art medicine, high-quality preventive services and specialized health centers and clinics. For more information, visit www.kaweahdelta.org .