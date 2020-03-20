Press Release: A number of mobilezone shops to remain open

mobilezone will keep its shops open to the extent possible. With this the company ensures that the basic supply of telecommunications products and services will be safeguarded in accordance with the regulation of the Swiss Federal Council.

On March 16, 2020 the Federal Council declared a national emergency. According to Regulation 2 on measures to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19), Article 6, Paragraph 3, "the outlets of telecommunications providers" are exempt from the decision on closures. Here at mobilezone, the health of our employees and our customers continues to be our highest priority. Therefore, we have reduced the number of shops that are open for business from 120 to 80 for now. Nevertheless, we are making sure that throughout Switzerland people can reach an open mobilezone shop within a reasonable distance. However, the number of open shops may have to be reduced further in the near term. At https://www.mobilezone.ch/de/handy-shop-reparatur/overview you can see which shops are open/closed.

The current situation affects the course of business and prospects of the mobilezone Group. Because of the highly dynamic situation, a conclusive assessment of the effects is not possible as the course of the corona crisis and its repercussions cannot be fully assessed at this time. mobilezone is doing all it can to maintain a flexible approach to business operations in this extraordinary situation with its new, as yet unknown challenges. In our operations in Switzerland we have already introduced reduced working hours in recent days. In our German business, we actually expect positive results from our online brands sparhandy.de and deinhandy.de.

We want to express our sincere gratitude to our employees for their continued high level of commitment and effort in this extraordinary situation.

For further information please contact:

Markus Bernhard,

CEO mobilezone Group

mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch