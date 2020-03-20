Log in
MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG

(MOB)
Press Release: A number of mobilezone shops to remain open

03/20/2020 | 01:50am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Rotkreuz, March 20, 2020

A number of mobilezone shops to remain open

mobilezone will keep its shops open to the extent possible. With this the company ensures that the basic supply of telecommunications products and services will be safeguarded in accordance with the regulation of the Swiss Federal Council.

On March 16, 2020 the Federal Council declared a national emergency. According to Regulation 2 on measures to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19), Article 6, Paragraph 3, "the outlets of telecommunications providers" are exempt from the decision on closures. Here at mobilezone, the health of our employees and our customers continues to be our highest priority. Therefore, we have reduced the number of shops that are open for business from 120 to 80 for now. Nevertheless, we are making sure that throughout Switzerland people can reach an open mobilezone shop within a reasonable distance. However, the number of open shops may have to be reduced further in the near term. At https://www.mobilezone.ch/de/handy-shop-reparatur/overview you can see which shops are open/closed.

The current situation affects the course of business and prospects of the mobilezone Group. Because of the highly dynamic situation, a conclusive assessment of the effects is not possible as the course of the corona crisis and its repercussions cannot be fully assessed at this time. mobilezone is doing all it can to maintain a flexible approach to business operations in this extraordinary situation with its new, as yet unknown challenges. In our operations in Switzerland we have already introduced reduced working hours in recent days. In our German business, we actually expect positive results from our online brands sparhandy.de and deinhandy.de.

We want to express our sincere gratitude to our employees for their continued high level of commitment and effort in this extraordinary situation.

For further information please contact:

Markus Bernhard,

CEO mobilezone Group

mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

Company profile of mobilezone

Established in 1999, mobilezone holding ag (ticker symbol SIX: MOZN) achieved sales of CHF 1,324 million and a consolidated profit of CHF 44.4 million in fiscal year 2019 and is the leading independent telecom specialist in Switzerland and Germany.

Currently, mobilezone Group employs about 1,300 employees in its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Härkingen, Vienna, Obertshausen, Berlin, Cologne, Bochum, and Münster. The company offers the complete product line of mobile phones as well as subscription plans of all providers for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and Internet. Independent consulting and services for individual and business customers and repair services as well as activities in the wholesale business and as supplier for specialist stores complete mobilezone's range of offerings. The services and products are offered in mobilezone's ca. 120 own shops in Switzerland as well as in ca. 80 Ashops in Germany (partner shops) and online via various web portals.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
