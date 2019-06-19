mobilezone: Acquisition of SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH completed

Rotkreuz, 19 June 2019. mobilezone announces the completion of its acquisition of the German company SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH, Cologne and its offering of 4 million shares from authorised capital.

mobilezone successfully completed the acquisition of the German company SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH, Cologne, an independent online provider, on 18 June 2019.

In the deal, the company's share capital increased by CHF 40,000 to CHF 447,812.13 through the issuance, excluding subscription rights, of 4 million shares from authorised capital. Share capital now consists of 44,781,213 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01. The new registered shares are expected to list and commence trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 24 June 2019. The shares were issued in a stock-and-cash deal for the acquisition.

To execute the acquisition, 4,466,376 shares were issued to the sellers and EUR 37.5 million was paid in cash. The sellers of the company SH signed a lock-up agreement to hold 50 percent of the shares for a period of two years and the other 50 percent for a period of three years. Further information on the acquisition is provided in the press release of 10 May 2019.

As an independent online provider, SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH sells contract-based mobile communications services. The acquisition helps mobilezone consolidate and strengthen its presence in Germany, particularly in the area of e-commerce competency through the online platform www.sparhandy.de. In financial year 2018, revenues of EUR 517 million were generated with a normalised EBIT of EUR 10.1 million. SH employs 250 staff.

