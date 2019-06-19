Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Mobilezone Holding AG    MOB   CH0276837694

MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG

(MOB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

mobilezone: Acquisition of SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:20am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

CH-Rotkreuz, 19 June 2019

mobilezone: Acquisition of SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH completed

Rotkreuz, 19 June 2019. mobilezone announces the completion of its acquisition of the German company SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH, Cologne and its offering of 4 million shares from authorised capital.

mobilezone successfully completed the acquisition of the German company SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH, Cologne, an independent online provider, on 18 June 2019.

In the deal, the company's share capital increased by CHF 40,000 to CHF 447,812.13 through the issuance, excluding subscription rights, of 4 million shares from authorised capital. Share capital now consists of 44,781,213 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01. The new registered shares are expected to list and commence trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 24 June 2019. The shares were issued in a stock-and-cash deal for the acquisition.

To execute the acquisition, 4,466,376 shares were issued to the sellers and EUR 37.5 million was paid in cash. The sellers of the company SH signed a lock-up agreement to hold 50 percent of the shares for a period of two years and the other 50 percent for a period of three years. Further information on the acquisition is provided in the press release of 10 May 2019.

As an independent online provider, SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH sells contract-based mobile communications services. The acquisition helps mobilezone consolidate and strengthen its presence in Germany, particularly in the area of e-commerce competency through the online platform www.sparhandy.de. In financial year 2018, revenues of EUR 517 million were generated with a normalised EBIT of EUR 10.1 million. SH employs 250 staff.

For queries or further information:

Markus Bernhard

Chief Executive Officer

mobilezone holding ag

mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

Company profile of mobilezone

Established in 1999, mobilezone holding ag (stock ticker symbol SIX: MOZN) achieved sales of CHF 1,196 million and a consolidated profit of CHF 39.5 million in fiscal year 2018 and is the leading independent telecom specialist in Switzerland and Germany.

The mobilezone Group currently has a staff of about 930 employees in its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Vienna (Austria), Obertshausen (Germany), Berlin (Germany), and Münster (Germany). The company offers the complete product line of mobile phones as well as price plans of all providers for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and Internet. Independent consulting, services for individual and business customers, and repair services as well as activities in the wholesale business and as supplier for specialist stores complete mobilezone's range of offerings. The services and products are offered in 120 shops in Switzerland as well as in 73 Ashops in Germany (partner shops) and online via various web portals.

Company profile SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH (SH)

SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH is one of the fastest-growing companies in the field of telecommunications. The company has been led by its founder Wilke Stroman since its inception in 2000. Since 2015, the company has been majority-owned (50.1%) by the ElectronicPartner Group, which also owns the superstore chain MEDIMAX and which achieved sales of more than EUR 500 million in 2018. The company is predominantly known to end customers for its TÜV-Süd certified end customer portal sparhandy.de. With its indirect distribution business, the company is furthermore responsible for purchasing, sales and logistics for its own brand Sparhandy as well as the ElectronicPartner partners and its own trade partners. SH supports more than 1,500 affiliated retailers across Germany and thus benefits from long-term, strategic partnerships with notable partners such as Samsung, Huawei and Vodafone. Further information can be found at www.sh.de.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
02:20aMOBILEZONE : Acquisition of SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH completed
TE
06/07mobilezone announces approval by the German Federal Cartel Office for the tak..
TE
05/27mobilezone launches its own service subscription for mobile phones
TE
05/10mobilezone takes over SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH
TE
04/24MOBILEZONE : Swisscom TV – jetzt ein Jahr geschenkt
PU
04/10mobilezone to enter into partnership with the Swiss Football Association
TE
04/09MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/04Ordinary general meeting of mobilezone holding ag
TE
03/26Preordinate subito i nuovi Huawei P30 e P30 Pro da mobilezone
TE
03/26Précommandez dès maintenant les nouveaux Huawei P30 et P30 Pro
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 236 M
EBIT 2019 52,2 M
Net income 2019 38,4 M
Debt 2019 65,8 M
Yield 2019 5,91%
P/E ratio 2019 10,53
P/E ratio 2020 10,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 414 M
Chart MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Mobilezone Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,5  CHF
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Bernhard Chief Executive Officer
Urs Theo Fischer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fecker Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Hauser Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Cyrill Schneuwly Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG-6.40%404
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.51%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP11.89%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.11%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-0.32%42 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About