MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG

MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG

(MOB)
mobilezone acquires 100 percent of shares in Mister Mobile GmbH

10/31/2019 | 03:55am EDT

News Release

Rotkreuz, 31 October 2019

mobilezone acquires 100 percent of shares in Mister Mobile GmbH

mobilezone Deutschland GmbH purchases shares in Mister Mobile GmbH from co-founders Robert Ermich and Philion SE.

  • Mister Mobile operates the online platform deinhandy.de, whose shareholders are mobilezone Deutschland (45 percent stake), Philion SE (30 percent stake) and the company's co-founder and CEO Robert Ermich (25 percent stake).
  • Co-founder Robert Ermich has shaped deinhandy.de over the last five years, successfully developing the firm into the number two player in the indirect online market for agent sales of mobile phone contracts.
  • mobilezone Deutschland and Philion have agreed to an asset swap. Thirty percent of the shares in Mister Mobile held by Philion will be transferred back to mobilezone Deutschland. In return, Philion receives 100 percent of the shares in the companies One Brand Solutions GmbH, helfer-Line GmbH and the online platform handyflash.de, which were acquired by the mobilezone Group in June of this year after the opening of insolvency proceedings.

Wilke Stroman, managing director of mobilezone Germany with overall responsibility for online activities of the mobilezone group: « This is an important step for our online strategy in Germany. mobilezone now owns 100 percent of the shares of the leading portals sparhandy.de and deinhandy.de. We will continue to develop both brands which will continue to operate separately. »

For further information please contact:

Markus Bernhard

Chief Executive Officer

mobilezone holding ag

mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

Company profile of mobilezone

Established in 1999, mobilezone holding ag (stock ticker symbol SIX: MOZN) achieved sales of CHF 1 196 million and a consolidated profit of CHF 39.5 million in fiscal year 2018 and is the leading independent telecom specialist in Switzerland and Germany.

mobilezone Group currently has a staff of about 1,200 employees in its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Vienna, Obertshausen, Berlin, Cologne, Bochum, and Münster. The company offers the complete product line of mobile phones as well as price plans of all providers for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and Internet. Independent consulting, services for individual and business customers and repair services as well as activities in the wholesale business and as supplier for specialist stores complete mobilezone's range of offerings. The services and products are offered in 120 shops in Switzerland as well as at about 90 locations in Germany (partner shops) and online via various web portals.

About Philion SE

Philion intends to become a leading network-unafilliated service provider for the complete range of digital products in the telecommunications market over the next few years. Philion is a listed holding company which employs an omni-channel strategy for its subsidiaries to unite the benefits of online sales with the benefits of personal on-site service. The first step was acquiring Fexcom GmbH at the turn of the 2017/2018 year. The acquisition of the OBS Group demonstrates how these plans are being systematically pursued. The Group thus has more than 160 mobile phone stores throughout Deutschland and is rapidly increasing its online sales.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
