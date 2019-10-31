mobilezone acquires 100 percent of shares in Mister Mobile GmbH

Mister Mobile operates the online platform deinhandy.de, whose shareholders are mobilezone Deutschland (45 percent stake), Philion SE (30 percent stake) and the company's co-founder and CEO Robert Ermich (25 percent stake).



Co-founder Robert Ermich has shaped deinhandy.de over the last five years, successfully developing the firm into the number two player in the indirect online market for agent sales of mobile phone contracts.



mobilezone Deutschland and Philion have agreed to an asset swap. Thirty percent of the shares in Mister Mobile held by Philion will be transferred back to mobilezone Deutschland. In return, Philion receives 100 percent of the shares in the companies One Brand Solutions GmbH, helfer-Line GmbH and the online platform handyflash.de, which were acquired by the mobilezone Group in June of this year after the opening of insolvency proceedings.

Wilke Stroman, managing director of mobilezone Germany with overall responsibility for online activities of the mobilezone group: « This is an important step for our online strategy in Germany. mobilezone now owns 100 percent of the shares of the leading portals sparhandy.de and deinhandy.de. We will continue to develop both brands which will continue to operate separately. »

