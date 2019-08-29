mobilezone acquires mobilit AG and IT Business Services GmbH, thus reinforcing its B2B business in Switzerland

mobilezone acquires mobilit AG and IT Business Sevices GmbH, Härkingen. The companies support over 150 retailers and IT businesses throughout Switzerland in the sale of products and services from Swiss network providers, in addition to providing online systems, including an in-house fleet management solution that is used by more than 200 business customers. The companies employ 14 employees and generated a gross profit of CHF 3 million in 2018.

The selling shareholders will remain in the company and actively support the development of the B2B business area within the mobilezone group.

For further information please contact:

Markus Bernhard

Chief Executive Officer

mobilezone holding ag

mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch