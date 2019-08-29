Log in
mobilezone acquires mobilit AG and IT Business Services GmbH, thus reinforcing its B2B business in Switzerland

08/29/2019 | 12:50am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Rotkreuz, 29 August 2019

mobilezone acquires mobilit AG and IT Business Services GmbH, thus reinforcing its B2B business in Switzerland

mobilezone acquires mobilit AG and IT Business Sevices GmbH, Härkingen. The companies support over 150 retailers and IT businesses throughout Switzerland in the sale of products and services from Swiss network providers, in addition to providing online systems, including an in-house fleet management solution that is used by more than 200 business customers. The companies employ 14 employees and generated a gross profit of CHF 3 million in 2018.

The selling shareholders will remain in the company and actively support the development of the B2B business area within the mobilezone group.

For further information please contact:

Markus Bernhard

Chief Executive Officer

mobilezone holding ag

mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

Company profile of mobilezone

Established in 1999, mobilezone holding ag (stock ticker symbol SIX: MOZN) achieved sales of CHF 1 196 million and a consolidated profit of CHF 39.5 million in fiscal year 2018 and is the leading independent telecom specialist in Switzerland and Germany.

mobilezone Group currently has a staff of about 1,200 employees in its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Härkingen, Vienna, Obertshausen, Berlin, Cologne, Bochum, and Münster. The company offers the complete product line of mobile phones as well as price plans of all providers for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and Internet. Independent consulting, services for individual and business customers and repair services as well as activities in the wholesale business and as supplier for specialist stores complete mobilezone's range of offerings. The services and products are offered in 120 shops in Switzerland as well as at about 90 locations in Germany (partner shops) and online via various web portals.

Agenda

March 13, 2020 Publication of Annual Report 2019

March 13, 2020 Teleconference for investors, media and analysts

April 08, 2020 General Assembly 2020

August 21, 2020 Publication of half-yearly report for 2020

August 21, 2020 Teleconference for investors, media and analysts




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Bernhard Chief Executive Officer
Urs Theo Fischer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fecker Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Hauser Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Cyrill Schneuwly Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
