Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Mobilezone Holding AG    MOB   CH0276837694

MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG

(MOB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

mobilezone launches its own service subscription for mobile phones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 01:35am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Rotkreuz, 27 May 2019

mobilezone launches its own service subscription for mobile phones

With "mobilezone Service+", mobilezone offers its own service subscription for mobile phones as of today. With the new carefree package, mobilezone expands its comprehensive range of services.

With "mobilezone Service+", customers benefit from extensive services relating to their mobile phone. These include:

  • Free technical support including mobile setup & data transfer
  • Two screen protectors per year including fitting
  • 12 month warranty extension
  • CHF 30.00 discount on screen repairs
  • Free mobile check

The "mobilezone Service+" subscription costs CHF 9.95 per month and can be taken out in all 120 mobilezone shops and online.

"With the new 'mobilezone Service+' subscription, we are pleased to be able to offer our customers a unique, all-round carefree service package," said Roger Wassmer, Chief Operating Officer, commenting on the launch of the new service.

All devices from all mobile providers are available from mobilezone with or without subscription (new contract or contract extension). When renewing a subscription or extending all tariff plans from Swisscom, Sunrise, Salt or UPC, devices are available starting at CHF 0.00.

For queries or further information:

Gregor Vogt

Director of Marketing & Communication

mobilezone ag

mobilezone@mobilezoneholding.ch

Company profile of mobilezone

Established in 1999, mobilezone holding ag (stock ticker symbol SIX: MOZN) achieved sales of CHF 1,196 million and a consolidated profit of CHF 39.5 million in fiscal year 2018 and is the leading independent telecom specialist in Switzerland and Germany.

The mobilezone Group currently has a staff of about 930 employees in its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Vienna (Austria), Obertshausen (Germany), Berlin (Germany), and Münster (Germany). The company offers the complete product line of mobile phones as well as price plans of all providers for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and Internet. Independent consulting, services for individual and business customers, and repair services as well as activities in the wholesale business and as supplier for specialist stores complete mobilezone's range of offerings. The services and products are offered in 120 shops in Switzerland as well as in 73 Ashops in Germany (partner shops) and online via various web portals.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
01:35amobilezone launches its own service subscription for mobile phones
TE
05/10mobilezone takes over SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH
TE
04/24MOBILEZONE : Swisscom TV – jetzt ein Jahr geschenkt
PU
04/10mobilezone to enter into partnership with the Swiss Football Association
TE
04/09MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/04Ordinary general meeting of mobilezone holding ag
TE
03/26Preordinate subito i nuovi Huawei P30 e P30 Pro da mobilezone
TE
03/26Précommandez dès maintenant les nouveaux Huawei P30 et P30 Pro
TE
03/08mobilezone once again increases sales and profit
TE
03/05MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 236 M
EBIT 2019 52,2 M
Net income 2019 38,4 M
Debt 2019 65,8 M
Yield 2019 5,81%
P/E ratio 2019 10,69
P/E ratio 2020 10,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 421 M
Chart MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Mobilezone Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,5  CHF
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Bernhard Chief Executive Officer
Urs Theo Fischer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fecker Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Hauser Head-Information Technology & Logistics
Cyrill Schneuwly Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG-5.67%420
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.51%245 330
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.26%87 364
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.69%80 380
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 576
TELEFONICA-1.84%41 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About