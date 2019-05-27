mobilezone launches its own service subscription for mobile phones

With "mobilezone Service+", mobilezone offers its own service subscription for mobile phones as of today. With the new carefree package, mobilezone expands its comprehensive range of services.

With "mobilezone Service+", customers benefit from extensive services relating to their mobile phone. These include:

Free technical support including mobile setup & data transfer

Two screen protectors per year including fitting

12 month warranty extension

CHF 30.00 discount on screen repairs

Free mobile check

The "mobilezone Service+" subscription costs CHF 9.95 per month and can be taken out in all 120 mobilezone shops and online.

"With the new 'mobilezone Service+' subscription, we are pleased to be able to offer our customers a unique, all-round carefree service package," said Roger Wassmer, Chief Operating Officer, commenting on the launch of the new service.

All devices from all mobile providers are available from mobilezone with or without subscription (new contract or contract extension). When renewing a subscription or extending all tariff plans from Swisscom, Sunrise, Salt or UPC, devices are available starting at CHF 0.00.

