MOBILEZONE HOLDING AG
mobilezone launches omnichannel project

02/08/2019 | 01:35am EST

NEWS RELEASE

Regensdorf, February 8, 2019

mobilezone launches omnichannel project

Over the past few days mobilezone successfully introduced its omnichannel strategy into all 120 shops in Switzerland as well as online. This is a milestone in the history of mobilezone and will in future provide customers with an improved shopping experience.

With the introduction of a new ERP and cash register system, mobilezone is successfully initiating the first stage of its ground-breaking omnichannel project. The new systems form an important foundation for offering customers an integrated shopping experience using and connecting all available online and offline channels. mobilezone customers will in future have access to a larger, connected offering which covers all sales channels. "This is an important step for the digital future of mobilezone and we are very proud to have successfully implemented this project," says Roger Wassmer, COO of mobilezone.

In the second stage, mobilezone will be launching a completely redeveloped online shop in the 2nd quarter of 2019. Based on the new systems, the online shop will offer customers a range of new functions and options.

If you have questions or would like additional information please contact:

Gregor Vogt

Director Marketing & Communication

mobilezone holding ag

mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

About mobilezone

Established in 1999, mobilezone holding ag (stock ticker symbol SIX: MOZN) achieved sales of CHF 1,172 million and a consolidated profit of CHF 35.2 million in fiscal year 2017 and is the leading Swiss and German independent telecom specialist.

The mobilezone Group employs a staff of about 900 employees in its locations in Regensdorf, Unrest, Zweidlen, Zug, Vienna (Austria), Obertshausen (Germany), Berlin (Germany), and Münster (Germany). The company offers the complete product line of mobile phones as well as subscription plans of all major providers for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and Internet. Independent consulting and services for individual and business customers and repair services as well as the company's activity in the wholesale trade and as supplier for specialist retailers round out mobilezone's range of offerings. The services and products are offered in 123 mobilezone shops in Switzerland as well as in 73 Ashop locations in Germany (Partnershops) and online via various web portals.




