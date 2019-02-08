mobilezone launches omnichannel project

Over the past few days mobilezone successfully introduced its omnichannel strategy into all 120 shops in Switzerland as well as online. This is a milestone in the history of mobilezone and will in future provide customers with an improved shopping experience.

With the introduction of a new ERP and cash register system, mobilezone is successfully initiating the first stage of its ground-breaking omnichannel project. The new systems form an important foundation for offering customers an integrated shopping experience using and connecting all available online and offline channels. mobilezone customers will in future have access to a larger, connected offering which covers all sales channels. "This is an important step for the digital future of mobilezone and we are very proud to have successfully implemented this project," says Roger Wassmer, COO of mobilezone.

In the second stage, mobilezone will be launching a completely redeveloped online shop in the 2nd quarter of 2019. Based on the new systems, the online shop will offer customers a range of new functions and options.

