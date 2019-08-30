mobilezone successfully secures CHF 53 million and EUR 28.5 million of bonded loans for refinancing

On 30 August 2019, mobilezone successfully secured CHF 53 million and EUR 28.5 million in bonded loans on the capital market with maturities of 3 to 6 years. In doing so, the company is taking advantage of attractive market conditions in order to refinance itself at better conditions.

The bonded loans will be used to partially refinance the existing syndicated loan and to repay the bridge funding for the acquisition of SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH (Sparhandy) in June 2019;

The bonded loans have fixed and variable tranches with maturities of between 3 and 6 years;

The average interest rate is 0.98%;

They will allow mobilezone to achieve annual savings of CHF 0.3 million;

The transaction was supported by UBS AG and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg.

"By securing these bonded loans, mobilezone is taking advantage of the currently very favourable capital market environment and ensuring an attractive interest rate level in the medium to long term", says Andreas Fecker, CFO mobilezone holding ag.

