mobilezone successfully secures CHF 53 million and EUR 28.5 million of bonded loans for refinancing

- The bonded loans will be used to partially refinance the existing syndicated loan and to repay the bridge funding for the acquisition of SH Telekommunikation Deutschland GmbH (Sparhandy) in June 2019;
- The bonded loans have fixed and variable tranches with maturities of between 3 and 6 years;
- The average interest rate is 0.98%;
- They will allow mobilezone to achieve annual savings of CHF 0.3 million;
- The transaction was supported by UBS AG and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg.
"By securing these bonded loans, mobilezone is taking advantage of the currently very favourable capital market environment and ensuring an attractive interest rate level in the medium to long term", says Andreas Fecker, CFO mobilezone holding ag.
For further information please contact:
Andreas Fecker
Chief Financial Officer
mobilezone holding ag
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch