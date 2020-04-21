Mobimo Holding AG: Change in the Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG

Lucerne/Küsnacht, 21 April 2020 - Dr. Christoph Caviezel is stepping down from the Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG today. He will accept a new Board of Directors mandate with another real estate company in the near future. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board of Mobimo would like to thank Dr. Christoph Caviezel for his successful and long-standing work as CEO and as a valued member of the Board of Directors and wish him all the best for the future.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Mobimo Holding AG

Peter Schaub, Chairman of the Board of Directors

+41 79 354 30 40

peter.schaub@weber-schaub.ch

www.mobimo.ch

About Mobimo:

Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of approximately CHF 3.3 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for its own portfolio totals around CHF 0.7 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return.