Mobimo Holding AG: Gerhard Demmelmair to lead Mobimo's Portfolio and Transactions business area

06/30/2020 | 11:55am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mobimo Holding AG: Gerhard Demmelmair to lead Mobimo's Portfolio and Transactions business area

30-Jun-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerhard Demmelmair to lead Mobimo's Portfolio and Transactions business area

Lucerne/Küsnacht, 30 June 2020 - The Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG has appointed Gerhard Demmelmair (born 1971) as Head of Portfolio and Transactions and member of the Executive Board. Gerhard Demmelmair is expected to join Mobimo at the start of 2021 and work together with his team in the areas of active portfolio management, transactions, marketing and strategic facility management. The business area is currently managed directly by CEO Daniel Ducrey.

"We are delighted to have brought Gerhard Demmelmair, a proven real estate specialist, on board. He has extensive expertise in transactions gained over many years, a stellar track record in portfolio and asset management and plenty of management experience," says Daniel Ducrey, CEO of Mobimo. "He will drive the business area forward and make a valuable contribution to Mobimo's future success."

Gerhard Demmelmair started his career at pom+ Consulting, a consultancy specialising in real estate, before joining Nationale Suisse in Basel in 2003, where he served as Head of Real Estate and Portfolio Management and member of the Executive Board with responsibility for portfolio strategy, project development and transactions. Since 2010, he has worked for Swiss Life Asset Management as Head Real Estate Portfolio Management, with the seniority of an Executive Director. In this role, he was responsible for the real estate portfolio management of the Swiss Life Investment Foundation and of the Swiss real estate funds and was a member of the Management Team.

Gerhard Demmelmair studied at ETH Zurich and graduated in civil engineering.

If you have any questions, please contact:
Mobimo Holding AG
Marion Schihin, Corporate Communications
+41 44 397 11 86
ir@mobimo.ch
www.mobimo.ch


About Mobimo:
Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of nearly CHF 3.3 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for its own portfolio totals around CHF 0.7 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return.


End of ad hoc announcement

1082513  30-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1082513&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
