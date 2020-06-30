EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Mobimo Holding AG: Gerhard Demmelmair to lead Mobimo's Portfolio and Transactions business area



30-Jun-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Gerhard Demmelmair to lead Mobimo's Portfolio and Transactions business area



Lucerne/Küsnacht, 30 June 2020 - The Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG has appointed Gerhard Demmelmair (born 1971) as Head of Portfolio and Transactions and member of the Executive Board. Gerhard Demmelmair is expected to join Mobimo at the start of 2021 and work together with his team in the areas of active portfolio management, transactions, marketing and strategic facility management. The business area is currently managed directly by CEO Daniel Ducrey.

"We are delighted to have brought Gerhard Demmelmair, a proven real estate specialist, on board. He has extensive expertise in transactions gained over many years, a stellar track record in portfolio and asset management and plenty of management experience," says Daniel Ducrey, CEO of Mobimo. "He will drive the business area forward and make a valuable contribution to Mobimo's future success."

Gerhard Demmelmair started his career at pom+ Consulting, a consultancy specialising in real estate, before joining Nationale Suisse in Basel in 2003, where he served as Head of Real Estate and Portfolio Management and member of the Executive Board with responsibility for portfolio strategy, project development and transactions. Since 2010, he has worked for Swiss Life Asset Management as Head Real Estate Portfolio Management, with the seniority of an Executive Director. In this role, he was responsible for the real estate portfolio management of the Swiss Life Investment Foundation and of the Swiss real estate funds and was a member of the Management Team.

Gerhard Demmelmair studied at ETH Zurich and graduated in civil engineering.

