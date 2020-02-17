Mobimo Holding AG: Mobimo Holding AG issues bond of CHF 220 million

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond

17-Feb-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST

Press release

Mobimo Holding AG issues bond of CHF 220 million



Lucerne, 17 February 2020 - Mobimo Holding AG today announces the issue of a 8-year CHF 220 million straight bond with a coupon of 0.25%. The proceeds of the bond shall be used to replace short-term debt facilities and to finance ongoing projects as well as general corporate purposes. Zürcher Kantonalbank, Credit Suisse and UBS acted as Joint Lead Managers of the transaction, Basler Kantonalbank as Co-Lead Manager. A listing of the bond on SIX Swiss Exchange has been applied.



If you have any questions, please contact:

Mobimo Holding AG

Daniel Ducrey, CEO

Manuel Itten, CFO

+41 44 397 11 97

ir@mobimo.ch

www.mobimo.ch



About Mobimo:

Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of approximately CHF 3.3 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for its own portfolio totals around CHF 0.7 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return.



Disclaimer:

This media release and the information contained herein may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States (USA) or given or transmitted to US persons (including legal entities) or to media with a general circulation in the USA. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws. This bond will not be publicly offered for sale outside Switzerland. This media release does not constitute an offer to buy or subscribe for securities; it is neither an issue prospectus within the meaning of Art. 652a/1156 CO nor a listing prospectus within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules.