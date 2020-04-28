Mobimo Holding AG: Stefan Hilber to become CFO of Mobimo

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

28-Apr-2020 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Stefan Hilber to become CFO of Mobimo





Lucerne/Küsnacht, 28 April 2020 - The Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG has named Stefan Hilber (born 1981) as Mobimo's next Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr Hilber will take over from Manuel Itten in autumn 2020. "We are delighted to be joined by Stefan Hilber - a proven financial expert with an engaging personality, who held his own against a strong field of candidates," declares Mobimo CEO Daniel Ducrey. "Mr Hilber has an impressive track record in the real estate industry and the capital market. He will be able to make a decisive contribution to Mobimo's future success."

Stefan Hilber graduated in business administration with a specialisation in finance from the University of Zurich, before joining the Audit Financial Services unit at KPMG AG in Zurich and qualifying as a Swiss-certified auditor. He has worked for listed companies in the real estate sector since 2010, initially as Senior Financial Advisor at Peach Property Group AG in Zurich, followed by management positions with Warteck Invest AG in Basel from 2013 on. He has been CFO and a member of the Executive Board of Warteck Invest AG since 2015.

Until Mr Hilber's arrival, Jörg Brunner, the longstanding Head of Corporate and Financial Accounting, will serve as interim CFO and head of Mobimo's Finance department.

