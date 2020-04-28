Log in
Mobimo Holding AG: Stefan Hilber to become CFO of Mobimo

04/28/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mobimo Holding AG: Stefan Hilber to become CFO of Mobimo

28-Apr-2020 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stefan Hilber to become CFO of Mobimo

Lucerne/Küsnacht, 28 April 2020 - The Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG has named Stefan Hilber (born 1981) as Mobimo's next Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr Hilber will take over from Manuel Itten in autumn 2020. "We are delighted to be joined by Stefan Hilber - a proven financial expert with an engaging personality, who held his own against a strong field of candidates," declares Mobimo CEO Daniel Ducrey. "Mr Hilber has an impressive track record in the real estate industry and the capital market. He will be able to make a decisive contribution to Mobimo's future success."

Stefan Hilber graduated in business administration with a specialisation in finance from the University of Zurich, before joining the Audit Financial Services unit at KPMG AG in Zurich and qualifying as a Swiss-certified auditor. He has worked for listed companies in the real estate sector since 2010, initially as Senior Financial Advisor at Peach Property Group AG in Zurich, followed by management positions with Warteck Invest AG in Basel from 2013 on. He has been CFO and a member of the Executive Board of Warteck Invest AG since 2015.

Until Mr Hilber's arrival, Jörg Brunner, the longstanding Head of Corporate and Financial Accounting, will serve as interim CFO and head of Mobimo's Finance department.

If you have any questions, please contact:
Mobimo Holding AG
Marion Schihin, Corporate Communications
+41 79 705 88 15
ir@mobimo.ch
www.mobimo.ch

About Mobimo:
Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of nearly CHF 3.3 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for its own portfolio totals around CHF 0.7 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return.


End of ad hoc announcement

1031975  28-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1031975&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
