EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Mobimo strengthens its property management business: Head of Property Management takes seat on the Executive Board



12-Jul-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mobimo strengthens its property management business: Head of Property Management takes seat on the Executive Board



Lucerne, 12 July 2019 - The Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG appoints Christoph Egli as a member of the Executive Board. The Portfolio and Transactions business area to be headed by CEO Daniel Ducrey.



Following the departure of Head of Real Estate Thomas Stauber, Mobimo is adapting its organisational structure slightly: The Board of Directors has appointed Christoph Egli (1973) to the Executive Board as Head of Property Management with effect from 1 August 2019. The business area is responsible for managing the portfolio and sites in German-speaking Switzerland and the services of facility management company Mobimo FM Service AG. Christoph Egli is a Swiss Certified Real Estate Trustee (eidg. dipl. Immobilientreuhänder) and has been with Mobimo since 2007. He assumed the role of Head of Property Management German-speaking Switzerland in 2010. CEO Daniel Ducrey: "I'm very happy to welcome an experienced colleague of many years to the Executive Board. Together with his team, Christoph Egli occupies a key role in communicating with our tenants, assuring the efficient and customer-focused management of our properties, and overseeing the daily operations in our districts." The Portfolio and Transactions business area will be headed by CEO Daniel Ducrey. The aim of the new organisational structure is to strengthen the operational activities relating to the portfolio, which has grown to more than CHF 3 billion, and to further advance the qualitative expansion of our real estate holdings. The company's development activities - both those for its own portfolio and those for third parties - will remain a strategic pillar of Mobimo's business model. With effect from 1 August 2019, the Executive Board of Mobimo is composed as follows: Daniel Ducrey (CEO), Manuel Itten (CFO), Christoph Egli (Property Management), Vinzenz Manser (Realisation), Marc Pointet (Suisse romande), Marco Tondel (Development).



If you have any questions, please contact:

Mobimo Holding AG

Marion Schihin, Corporate Communications

+41 44 397 11 86

ir@mobimo.ch

www.mobimo.ch



About Mobimo:

Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of more than CHF 3.0 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for its own portfolio totals around CHF 0.9 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return.