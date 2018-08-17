Log in
News Summary

Mobimo : successfully completes acquisition of Immobiliengesellschaft Fadmatt AG

08/17/2018 | 06:10pm CEST

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Mobimo successfully completes acquisition of Immobiliengesellschaft Fadmatt AG

17-Aug-2018 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mobimo successfully completes acquisition of Immobiliengesellschaft Fadmatt AG

Lucerne, 17 August 2018 - All Fadmatt shares have been tendered to Mobimo until today's grace period expiry of the takeover offer. Mobimo is expected to complete the acquisition on 22 August 2018. Almost half of the acquisition price of CHF 183 million will be paid in cash and more than 50% with 383,377 new shares created from Mobimo's authorised capital. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange as at 22 August 2018. This will increase the number of issued Mobimo shares to 6,601,547 registered shares.

Fadmatt's real estate portfolio will immediately be integrated into Mobimo's portfolio. Further information on the portfolio of Immobiliengesellschaft Fadmatt AG can be found in the presentation at www.mobimo.ch.


If you have any questions please contact:

Mobimo Holding AG

Dr. Christoph Caviezel, CEO
+41 44 397 15 55 or +41 79 604 18 01

Manuel Itten, CFO
+41 44 397 11 97 or +41 76 572 04 41

ir@mobimo.ch
www.mobimo.ch


About Mobimo:

Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of more than CHF 2.8 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for its own portfolio totals around CHF 1 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return.


Additional features:


Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PXRYIKFXCA
Document title: Mobimo_Fadmatt_17.08.2018
End of ad hoc announcement

715355  17-Aug-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=715355&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
