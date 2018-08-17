EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Mobimo successfully completes acquisition of Immobiliengesellschaft Fadmatt AG



17-Aug-2018 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR







Lucerne, 17 August 2018 - All Fadmatt shares have been tendered to Mobimo until today's grace period expiry of the takeover offer. Mobimo is expected to complete the acquisition on 22 August 2018. Almost half of the acquisition price of CHF 183 million will be paid in cash and more than 50% with 383,377 new shares created from Mobimo's authorised capital. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange as at 22 August 2018. This will increase the number of issued Mobimo shares to 6,601,547 registered shares.

Fadmatt's real estate portfolio will immediately be integrated into Mobimo's portfolio. Further information on the portfolio of Immobiliengesellschaft Fadmatt AG can be found in the presentation at www.mobimo.ch.



