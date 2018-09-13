Mobiquity Technologies to Present at Swiss Growth Forum

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MOBQ), a leading mobile location data intelligence company today announced, its participation at Swiss Growth Forum Event at Aretsky’s Patroon in New York City on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. Dean Julia (CEO) will be in attendance and will make a brief presentation. The event will be co-hosted by Andreea Porcelli, CEO of Swiss Growth Forum, and renowned CNBC personality Jon Najarian of Najarian Family Office.



https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/swiss-growth-forum-cocktail-reception-for-investors-press-tickets-50076471073

About Mobiquity Networks

Mobiquity Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (MOBQ), is a next generation mobile location data intelligence company. The company provides precise, unique, at-scale location data and insights on consumer’s real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research. With our combined exclusive data set and first party location data via our advanced SDK; Mobiquity Networks provides one of the most accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis.

