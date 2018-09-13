Log in
Mobiquity Technologies to Present at Swiss Growth Forum

09/13/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MOBQ), a leading mobile location data intelligence company today announced, its participation at Swiss Growth Forum Event at Aretsky’s Patroon in New York City on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. Dean Julia (CEO) will be in attendance and will make a brief presentation. The event will be co-hosted by Andreea Porcelli, CEO of Swiss Growth Forum, and renowned CNBC personality Jon Najarian of Najarian Family Office.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/swiss-growth-forum-cocktail-reception-for-investors-press-tickets-50076471073

About Mobiquity Networks (www.mobiquitynetworks.com)

Mobiquity Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (MOBQ), is a next generation mobile location data intelligence company. The company provides precise, unique, at-scale location data and insights on consumer’s real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research. With our combined exclusive data set and first party location data via our advanced SDK; Mobiquity Networks provides one of the most accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company’s ability to attract and retain key personnel.

Media Contact:

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.
Jed Weisberg
917-720-6504
jed@mobiquitynetworks.com

mobiquity_technoliges_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
