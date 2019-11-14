Mobivity Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
11/14/2019 | 04:15pm EST
PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), creators of the award-winning customer personalization platform, Recurrency, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019 (“Q3 2019”).
Q3 2019 Highlights
Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 46% to $2.5 million compared to $4.6 million in Q3 2018
Recurring revenues increased to $2.7 million for the quarter, a 15.7% increase compared to $2.4 million for Q3 2018
Net loss for Q3, 2019 was $(1.9) million compared to net income of $91,000 in Q3 2018
On an adjusted EBITDA basis, excluding non-recurring and non-cash charges, Q3 2019 net loss was ($1.2 million) compared to an adjusted net loss of ($529,000) in Q3 2018.
The Company began initiatives to penetrate a second vertical, grocery stores, with its Recurrency platform.
Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “We achieved meaningful progress in the third quarter, including growing our recurring revenue through both existing customers and incremental customer wins. Simultaneously, we continued to invest in our technology in collaboration with large customers and name-brand partners, further validating our business model and the upside potential in our financial performance. The recurring license revenue structure of our business provides us with strong operating leverage that we continue to believe will drive improving financial results, despite the revenue impact from our efforts taking longer than we had originally anticipated.”
Mr. Becker continued, “We are making steady progress in our efforts to expand our relationship with existing customers, which will significantly improve our growth rate. Additional revenue from an already onboarded customer disproportionally drops to the bottom line, driving gross margin and operating margin expansion and bringing us closer to cash flow break-even. Over the next few quarters, we expect this progress to become evident in our financial results as the dramatic ROI we provide to customers enables us to capture a greater share of their marketing budgets.”
“Increasingly, brands are recognizing the value of one-to-one marketing, especially compared to lower-value traditional marketing channels which are seeing diminishing ROIs,” added Mr. Becker. “Mobivity has the ability to prove a tangible ROI, as we drive increased frequency and higher spend, two incredibly valuable metrics for brands in today’s competitive environment. Increasingly, we are seeing this translate to a greater share of our customers’ marketing spend.”
Consolidated Financial Summaries
(In thousands)
Three months ended Sept 30,
Nine months ended Sept 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$
2,482
$
4,561
$
7,333
$
9,621
Gross profit
$
896
$
3,540
$
2,948
$
7,050
Gross margin
36%
78%
40%
73%
Operating Expenses
$
2,554
$
3,421
$
8,888
$
9,844
Income (loss) from Operations
$
(1,658
)
$
119
$
(5,940
)
$
(2,794
)
Net income (loss)
$
(1,915
)
$
91
$
(6,328
)
$
(2,998
)
Adjusted EBITDA *
$
(1,155
)
$
(529
)
$
(4,262
)
$
(3,386
)
* Non-GAAP mearsures
(In thousands)
Three months ended Sept 30,
Nine months ended Sept 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue excluding ASC 606 *
$
2,744
$
2,373
$
7,984
$
5,990
Adjusted gross profit *
$
1,158
$
1,352
$
3,599
$
3,419
Adjusted gross margin *
42%
57%
45%
57%
Opex excluding ASC 606 *
$
2,676
$
2,117
$
9,207
$
7,708
Income (loss) from operations excluding ASC 606 *
$
(1,518
)
$
(766
)
$
(5,608
)
$
(4,289
)
* Non-GAAP mearsures
Conference Call
Mobivity will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 14, 2019. Conference Call Information:
Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019 Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET) Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-855-327-6837 Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-631-891-4304 Please Reference Conference ID: 10008076
A replay will be available for two weeks starting on November 14, 2019 at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 10008076. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.
Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
975,669
$
554,255
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $65,306 and $10,104, respectively
774,669
601,658
Contracts receivable, current
655,574
578,869
Other current assets
751,820
736,309
Total current assets
3,157,732
2,471,091
Goodwill
537,550
537,550
Right to use lease assets
360,709
-
Intangible assets, net
2,200,962
1,781,448
Contracts receivable, long term
1,386,408
2,113,823
Other assets
132,546
527,146
TOTAL ASSETS
$
7,775,907
$
7,431,058
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
2,739,522
$
1,731,628
Accrued interest
18,267
9,167
Accrued and deferred personnel compensation
313,575
350,311
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
1,375,408
1,956,938
Related party notes payable, net - current maturities
90,461
131,392
Notes payable, net - current maturities
528,331
1,148,198
Other current liabilities
618,163
723,636
Total current liabilities
5,683,727
6,051,270
Non-current liabilities
Notes payable, net - long term
702,072
194,328
Other long term liabilities
940,632
860,500
Total non-current liabilities
1,642,704
1,054,828
Total liabilities
7,326,431
7,106,098
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,380,969 and 45,998,053, shares issued and outstanding
51,381
45,998
Equity payable
100,862
100,862
Additional paid-in capital
94,442,771
88,008,473
Accumulated other comprehensive income
17,698
4,759
Accumulated deficit
(94,163,236
)
(87,835,132
)
Total stockholders' equity
449,476
324,960
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
7,775,907
$
7,431,058
Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
Revenues
2,481,986
4,561,368
7,333,407
9,620,935
Cost of revenues
1,586,411
1,021,285
4,385,106
2,570,804
Gross profit
895,575
3,540,083
2,948,301
7,050,131
Operating expenses
General and administrative
1,381,361
857,095
4,101,340
2,876,029
Sales and marketing
636,757
792,678
2,025,055
3,046,521
Engineering, research, and development
380,539
1,683,738
2,298,405
3,637,996
Depreciation and amortization
155,598
87,526
463,086
283,224
Total operating expenses
2,554,255
3,421,037
8,887,886
9,843,770
Income (loss) from operations
(1,658,680
)
119,046
(5,939,585
)
(2,793,639
)
Other income/(expense)
Interest income
26,636
279
26,654
881
Interest expense
(57,569
)
(25,913
)
(188,451
)
(193,036
)
Loss on conversion of debt
(232,462
)
-
(232,462
)
-
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
(8,722
)
Foreign currency (loss) gain
6,642
(2,106
)
5,740
(3,726
)
Total other income/(expense)
(256,753
)
(27,740
)
(388,519
)
(204,603
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,915,433
)
91,306
(6,328,104
)
(2,998,242
)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Net Income (loss)
(1,915,433
)
91,306
(6,328,104
)
(2,998,242
)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
35,252
38,179
12,939
18,918
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
(1,880,181
)
$
129,485
$
(6,315,165
)
$
(2,979,324
)
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.04
)
$
-
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.07
)
Diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
-
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.07
)
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
47,488,574
45,719,664
46,500,353
41,325,443
Diluted
47,488,574
53,394,242
46,500,353
41,325,443
Reconciliation of net (loss) to adjusted EBITDA
Net (loss)
$
(1,915,433
)
$
91,306
$
(6,328,104
)
$
(2,998,242
)
Loss on conversion of debt
$
232,462
$
-
$
232,462
$
41,903
Impact of ASC606
140,484
(884,929
)
331,548
(1,495,135
)
Stock based compensation
147,749
150,510
824,303
588,800
Depreciation and amortization
155,598
87,526
463,086
283,224
Interest expense
84,205
26,192
215,105
193,917
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(1,154,935
)
$
(529,395
)
$
(4,261,600
)
$
(3,385,533
)
Non-GAAP Measurements
This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.
About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction records, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on April 1st, 2019 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.