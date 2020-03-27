Mobivity Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Conference Call for March 30, 2020

Log in
03/27/2020 | 09:06am EDT

PHOENIX, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (MFON), creators of the award-winning customer personalization platform, Recurrency, today announced that the Company will release results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 on Monday, March 30, 2020 after the market close and has scheduled a conference call for the same day at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call Information:

Date: Monday, March 30, 2020
Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1 (877) 705-6003
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1 (201) 493-6725
Please Reference Conference ID: 13700252

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible here.

Participating on the call will be Mobivity Holding Corp.’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Lynn Tiscareno. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on March 30, 2020 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13700252. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction records, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Investor Relations Contacts

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

Jeff Stanlis • Partner and Vice President, Communications, Hayden IR
jeff@haydenir.com • (602) 476-1821

Lynn Tiscareno • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity
(877) 282-7660

