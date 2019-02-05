Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Modec Inc    6269   JP3888250002

MODEC INC (6269)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Modec : 2018 Full-Year Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 02:34am EST

MODEC, INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

December 31, 2018

AS S E T S

Millions of

Japanese yen

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and time deposits

¥51,215

Accounts receivable-trade

95,065

Inventories

5,405

Short-term loans receivable

43,021

Deferred tax assets

149

Other current assets

17,614

Less allowance for bad debts

(738)

Total current assets

211,734

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:

Buildings and structures

70

Machinery and equipment

998

Other property and equipment

1,475

Total property and equipment

2,543

INTANGIBLE ASSETS:

9,260

INVESTMENTS AND OTHER ASSETS:

Investment securities

71,458

Long-term loans receivable from affiliates

36,947

Deferred tax assets

3,196

Other investments

8,203

Total investments and other assets

119,806

Total assets

¥343,345

* The figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS

Millions of

Japanese yen

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable-trade

¥97,680

Current portion of long-term loans payable

6,142

Lease obligations

12

Accrued expenses

15,507

Income taxes payable

7,219

Advances received

9,981

Accrued employees' bonuses

45

Accrued directors' bonuses

19

Provision for product warranty

5,937

Provision for repairs

5

Other provisions

46

Other current liabilities

1,462

Total current liabilities

144,060

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Long-term loans payable

24,889

Lease obligations

36

Net defined benefit liabilities

347

Deferred tax liabilities

320

Liabilities from application of equity method

2,096

Other long-term provision

397

Other long-term liabilities

6,383

Total long-term liabilities

34,470

Total liabilities

178,531

NET ASSETS:

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock;

Authorized - 102,868,000 shares

Issued - 56,408,000 shares

30,122

Capital surplus

30,851

Retained earnings

93,571

Treasury stock, at cost

(99)

Total shareholders' equity

154,446

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:

Unrealized gains (losses) on hedging derivatives, net of tax

(6,864)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

5,740

Retirement liability adjustments for foreign consolidated subsidiaries

(656)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,781)

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

12,148

Total net assets

164,814

Total liabilities and net assets

¥343,345

* The figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

MODEC, INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

For the year ended December 31, 2018

Millions of

Japanese yen

SALES

¥221,909

COST OF SALES

195,351

Gross profit (loss)

26,557

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

11,628

Operating profit (loss)

14,928

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):

Interest and dividend income

6,107

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, net

9,841

Interest expense

(926)

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

(1,038)

Others, net

(132)

Total other income (expenses)

13,850

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

28,779

INCOME TAXES:

Current

5,032

Prior

33

Deferred

1,164

PROFIT (LOSS)

22,549

PROFIT (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

658

PROFIT (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT

¥21,891

* The figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

Earnings (loss) per share

¥388.23

MODEC, INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended December 31, 2018

Millions of

Japanese yen

PROFIT

¥22,549

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:

Unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities, net of tax

17

Unrealized gains (losses) on hedging derivatives, net of tax

(240)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(3,719)

Retirement liability adjustments for foreign consolidated subsidiaries

(453)

Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

accounted for using equity method

1,202

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,192)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

¥19,357

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

¥19,077

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

¥279

* The figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

MODEC, INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

For the year ended December 31, 2018

Millions of Japanese yen

Common stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury stock, at cost

Unrealized losses on securities, net of tax

Unrealized losses on hedging derivatives, net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments

Retirement liability adjustments for foreign consolidated subsidiaries

Non-controlling interests

Total net assets

Balance at January 1, 2018

¥30,122

¥30,852

¥74,495

(¥2)

(¥17)

(¥9,109)

¥10,472

(¥312)

¥11,885

¥148,387

Cash dividends paid

(2,890)

(2,890)

Purchases of treasury stock

(97)

(97)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

21,891

21,891

Purchase of shares of consolidated subsidiaries

(1)

(1)

Change of scope of consolidation

75

75

Net changes of items in accumulated gains (losses) from revaluation and translation adjustments

17

2,244

(4,731)

(343)

262

(2,550)

Balance at December 31, 2018

¥30,122

¥30,851

¥93,571

(¥99)

(¥6,864)

¥5,740

(¥656)

¥12,148

¥164,814

* The figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

Disclaimer

MODEC Inc. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 07:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MODEC INC
02:34aMODEC : 2018 Full-Year Financial Results
PU
02:34aMODEC : Notice of Difference between Financial Forecast and Results for the Year..
PU
02:34aMODEC : Management Change - Representative Directors & Directors
PU
01/09MODEC : Actions to contain the oil spill in Espadarte field offshore Brazil
PU
2018MODEC INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018MODEC INC : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
2018MODEC : Awarded FPSO Contract by Eni in Mexico
AQ
2018MODEC : 2018 Half-Year Financial Results
PU
2018MODEC : Keppel Offshore Secures Contracts for about $70M
AQ
2018MODEC : Keppel Offshore & Marine secures contracts for about S$70 million
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 224 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 16 708 M
Finance 2018 3 555 M
Yield 2018 1,80%
P/E ratio 2018 8,68
P/E ratio 2019 8,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart MODEC INC
Duration : Period :
Modec Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODEC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4 675  JPY
Spread / Average Target 85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiro Miyazaki President & Representative Director
Takeshi Kanamori Director & Executive Vice President
Teruhisa Konishi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Katsuya Natori Independent Outside Director
Minoru Sawada Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODEC INC15.58%1 298
SCHLUMBERGER NV23.50%61 625
HALLIBURTON COMPANY21.33%28 139
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO13.26%25 201
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO17.32%11 466
TECHNIPFMC18.34%10 438
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.