Modec : 2018 Full-Year Financial Results
02/05/2019 | 02:34am EST
MODEC, INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
December 31, 2018
AS S E T S
Millions of
Japanese yen
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and time deposits
¥51,215
Accounts receivable-trade
95,065
Inventories
5,405
Short-term loans receivable
43,021
Deferred tax assets
149
Other current assets
17,614
Less allowance for bad debts
(738)
Total current assets
211,734
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:
Buildings and structures
70
Machinery and equipment
998
Other property and equipment
1,475
Total property and equipment
2,543
INTANGIBLE ASSETS:
9,260
INVESTMENTS AND OTHER ASSETS:
Investment securities
71,458
Long-term loans receivable from affiliates
36,947
Deferred tax assets
3,196
Other investments
8,203
Total investments and other assets
119,806
Total assets
¥343,345
* The figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS
Millions of
Japanese yen
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable-trade
¥97,680
Current portion of long-term loans payable
6,142
Lease obligations
12
Accrued expenses
15,507
Income taxes payable
7,219
Advances received
9,981
Accrued employees' bonuses
45
Accrued directors' bonuses
19
Provision for product warranty
5,937
Provision for repairs
5
Other provisions
46
Other current liabilities
1,462
Total current liabilities
144,060
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term loans payable
24,889
Lease obligations
36
Net defined benefit liabilities
347
Deferred tax liabilities
320
Liabilities from application of equity method
2,096
Other long-term provision
397
Other long-term liabilities
6,383
Total long-term liabilities
34,470
Total liabilities
178,531
NET ASSETS:
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock;
Authorized - 102,868,000 shares
Issued - 56,408,000 shares
30,122
Capital surplus
30,851
Retained earnings
93,571
Treasury stock, at cost
(99)
Total shareholders' equity
154,446
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:
Unrealized gains (losses) on hedging derivatives, net of tax
(6,864)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
5,740
Retirement liability adjustments for foreign consolidated subsidiaries
(656)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,781)
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
12,148
Total net assets
164,814
Total liabilities and net assets
¥343,345
* The figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
MODEC, INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
For the year ended December 31, 2018
Millions of
Japanese yen
SALES
¥221,909
COST OF SALES
195,351
Gross profit (loss)
26,557
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
11,628
Operating profit (loss)
14,928
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):
Interest and dividend income
6,107
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, net
9,841
Interest expense
(926)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
(1,038)
Others, net
(132)
Total other income (expenses)
13,850
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
28,779
INCOME TAXES:
Current
5,032
Prior
33
Deferred
1,164
PROFIT (LOSS)
22,549
PROFIT (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
658
PROFIT (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT
¥21,891
* The figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
Earnings (loss) per share
¥388.23
MODEC, INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended December 31, 2018
Millions of
Japanese yen
PROFIT
¥22,549
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:
Unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities, net of tax
17
Unrealized gains (losses) on hedging derivatives, net of tax
(240)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(3,719)
Retirement liability adjustments for foreign consolidated subsidiaries
(453)
Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
accounted for using equity method
1,202
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,192)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
¥19,357
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
¥19,077
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
¥279
* The figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
MODEC, INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
For the year ended December 31, 2018
Millions of Japanese yen
Common stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury stock, at cost
Unrealized losses on securities, net of tax
Unrealized losses on hedging derivatives, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
Retirement liability adjustments for foreign consolidated subsidiaries
Non-controlling interests
Total net assets
Balance at January 1, 2018
¥30,122
¥30,852
¥74,495
(¥2)
(¥17)
(¥9,109)
¥10,472
(¥312)
¥11,885
¥148,387
Cash dividends paid
(2,890)
(2,890)
Purchases of treasury stock
(97)
(97)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
21,891
21,891
Purchase of shares of consolidated subsidiaries
(1)
(1)
Change of scope of consolidation
75
75
Net changes of items in accumulated gains (losses) from revaluation and translation adjustments
17
2,244
(4,731)
(343)
262
(2,550)
Balance at December 31, 2018
¥30,122
¥30,851
¥93,571
(¥99)
－
(¥6,864)
¥5,740
(¥656)
¥12,148
¥164,814
* The figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
Sales 2018
224 B
EBIT 2018
-
Net income 2018
16 708 M
Finance 2018
3 555 M
Yield 2018
1,80%
P/E ratio 2018
8,68
P/E ratio 2019
8,11
EV / Sales 2018
0,62x
EV / Sales 2019
0,50x
Capitalization
143 B
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends MODEC INC
|Mid-Term
|Trends
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
4
|Average target price
4 675 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
85%
|1st jan.
|MODEC INC
|1 298