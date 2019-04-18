Log in
MODEC INC

(6269)
Modec : Management Change - Executive Officer

04/18/2019 | 03:43am EDT

April 18, 2019

MODEC, Inc.

Yuji Kozai, President & CEO

Code: TSE 6269

Contact: Harue Kobayashi

Deputy Director & General Manager

General Affairs Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5290-1200

Management Change - Executive Officer

MODEC, Inc. hereby announces that the following new appointment with effect from May 1, 2019 was approved at its Board of Directors Meeting held on April 18, 2019.

Newly Appointed Executive Officer

Name

New Title

Current Title

Hiroshi Yakame

Executive Officer

-

Executive Officers (Effective as of May 1, 2019)

Toshiro Miyazaki *

Chairman of the Board

Yuji Kozai *

President & Chief Executive Officer

Takeshi Kanamori *

Executive Vice President

Takashi Nishino

Executive Managing Officer

Ricky Alan Hall

Executive Managing Officer

Sateesh Dev

Executive Managing Officer

Yuji Murakami

Executive Managing Officer

Takehiko Tsubokawa

Executive Managing Officer

Yasuhiro Takano

Executive Managing Officer

Masaki Habu

Executive Managing Officer

Minoru Sawada *

Executive Managing Officer

Katsuyuki Imaizumi

Executive Officer

Tony Quinn

Executive Officer

Hiroshi Yakame

Executive Officer

*Concurrently assuming the position of Director.

Disclaimer

MODEC Inc. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 07:42:02 UTC
