Modec : Management Change - Executive Officer

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 340 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 14 835 M Debt 2019 50 901 M Yield 2019 1,35% P/E ratio 2019 12,97 P/E ratio 2020 9,33 EV / Sales 2019 0,73x EV / Sales 2020 0,63x Capitalization 198 B Chart MODEC INC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MODEC INC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 4 500 JPY Spread / Average Target 28% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Toshiro Miyazaki President & Representative Director Takeshi Kanamori Director & Executive Vice President Teruhisa Konishi Director & Managing Executive Officer Katsuya Natori Independent Outside Director Minoru Sawada Director & Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MODEC INC 60.58% 1 772 SCHLUMBERGER NV 31.40% 65 612 HALLIBURTON COMPANY 18.85% 27 763 BAKER HUGHES 20.19% 26 782 TECHNIPFMC 25.18% 11 065 NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO 6.03% 10 490