Modec : Management Change - Executive Officer

April 18, 2019
MODEC, Inc.
Yuji Kozai, President & CEO
Code: TSE 6269
Contact: Harue Kobayashi
Deputy Director & General Manager
General Affairs Dept.
TEL: +81-3-5290-1200
Management Change - Executive Officer
MODEC, Inc. hereby announces that the following new appointment with effect from May 1, 2019 was approved at its Board of Directors Meeting held on April 18, 2019.
Newly Appointed Executive Officer
|
|
Name
|
|
New Title
|
Current Title
|
|
Hiroshi Yakame
|
|
Executive Officer
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officers (Effective as of May 1, 2019)
|
|
|
Toshiro Miyazaki *
|
Chairman of the Board
|
|
|
Yuji Kozai *
|
President & Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Takeshi Kanamori *
|
Executive Vice President
|
|
|
Takashi Nishino
|
Executive Managing Officer
|
|
|
Ricky Alan Hall
|
Executive Managing Officer
|
|
|
Sateesh Dev
|
Executive Managing Officer
|
|
|
Yuji Murakami
|
Executive Managing Officer
|
|
|
Takehiko Tsubokawa
|
Executive Managing Officer
|
|
|
Yasuhiro Takano
|
Executive Managing Officer
|
|
|
Masaki Habu
|
Executive Managing Officer
|
|
|
Minoru Sawada *
|
Executive Managing Officer
|
|
|
Katsuyuki Imaizumi
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
Tony Quinn
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
Hiroshi Yakame
|
Executive Officer
|
*Concurrently assuming the position of Director.
