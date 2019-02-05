Modec : Management Change - Representative Directors & Directors

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated version and the Japanese original, the original version shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.
February 5, 2019
MODEC, Inc.
Toshiro Miyazaki, President & CEO Code: TSE 6269
Contact: Minoru Sawada
Director & Executive Officer TEL: +81-3-5290-1200
Management Change - Representative Directors & Directors
At its Board of Directors Meeting held on February 5, 2019, MODEC, Inc. decided on a plan for change in its Representative Directors and Directors. The appointment is subject to the approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders and Board of Directors Meeting to be held on March 20, 2019.
Name
New Title
Current Title
Toshiro Miyazaki
Chairman of the Board
President and Chief Executive Officer, MODEC, Inc.
3. Candidate for New External Directors
4.
Name
Current Position
Kazumasa Nakai
Operating Officer of Nutrition & Agriculture Business Unit, Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
Hiroko Noda
Representative Director, Probity Consulting Co., Ltd.
Part-time Lecturer at Graduate School of Asian and International Business Strategy, Asia University
Representative of Noda CPA firm
Kazuko Shiraishi
Member of the Board (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member), SCSK Corporation
Tokyo Family Court, Conciliator
External Director to Resign Yoshio Kometani
