Modec : Management Change - Representative Directors & Directors

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated version and the Japanese original, the original version shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.

February 5, 2019

MODEC, Inc.

Toshiro Miyazaki, President & CEO Code: TSE 6269

Management Change - Representative Directors & Directors

At its Board of Directors Meeting held on February 5, 2019, MODEC, Inc. decided on a plan for change in its Representative Directors and Directors. The appointment is subject to the approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders and Board of Directors Meeting to be held on March 20, 2019.

1. Candidate for New Representative Director Name New Title Current Title Yuji Kozai President and Chief Executive Officer Director, Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. Director, MODEC, Inc.

2. Representative Director to Resign

Name New Title Current Title Toshiro Miyazaki Chairman of the Board President and Chief Executive Officer, MODEC, Inc.

3. Candidate for New External Directors

Name Current Position Kazumasa Nakai Operating Officer of Nutrition & Agriculture Business Unit, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Hiroko Noda Representative Director, Probity Consulting Co., Ltd. Part-time Lecturer at Graduate School of Asian and International Business Strategy, Asia University Representative of Noda CPA firm Kazuko Shiraishi Member of the Board (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member), SCSK Corporation Tokyo Family Court, Conciliator External Director to Resign Yoshio Kometani

