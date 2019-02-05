Modec : Notice of Difference between Financial Forecast and Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Log in
02/05/2019 | 02:34am EST

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated version and the Japanese original, the original version shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.

February 5, 2019

MODEC, INC.

Toshiro Miyazaki, President & CEO

Code

TSE 6269

Contact

Yasuhiro Takano

Executive Managing Officer

TEL

+81-3-5290-1200

Notice of Difference between Financial Forecast and Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

MODEC, INC. hereby notifies the difference between the consolidated financial forecast and the financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2018.

1. Full-year Consolidated Financial Forecast and Results (From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

Revenue

Operating

Profit

Ordinary

Profit

Profit Attributable to

Owners of

Parent

Earnings per share

Previous Forecast (A)

Million yen 220,000

Million yen 12,000

Million yen 22,000

Million yen 15,000

yen 266.01

Financial Results (B)

221,909

14,928

28,779

21,891

388.23

Variance (B-A)

1,909

2,928

6,779

6,891

Variance (%)

0.9

24.4

30.8

45.9

2017 Full-year financial results

191,182

11,448

24,322

19,454

344.89

Financial Results (B)

221,909

14,928

28,779

21,891

388.23

2. Reasons for the Revision

With respect to the full-year consolidated financial forecast, operating profit stood at 14,928 million yen due to well progressed FPSO construction works, improvement in profitability of operation and maintenance services and lower SG&A than forecast. Ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent stood at, 28,779 million yen and 21,891 million yen respectively mainly due to the increase in operating profit as well as increased profit recognized by the Company's affiliate accounted for by the equity method.

Disclaimer

MODEC Inc. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 07:33:08 UTC
