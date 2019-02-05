Modec : Notice of Difference between Financial Forecast and Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated version and the Japanese original, the original version shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.
February 5, 2019
MODEC, INC.
Toshiro Miyazaki, President & CEO
|
Code
|
TSE 6269
|
Contact
|
Yasuhiro Takano
|
Executive Managing Officer
|
TEL
|
+81-3-5290-1200
Notice of Difference between Financial Forecast and Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
MODEC, INC. hereby notifies the difference between the consolidated financial forecast and the financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2018.
1. Full-year Consolidated Financial Forecast and Results (From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
|
Revenue
|
Operating
Profit
|
Ordinary
Profit
|
Profit Attributable to
Owners of
Parent
|
Earnings per share
|
Previous Forecast (A)
|
Million yen 220,000
|
Million yen 12,000
|
Million yen 22,000
|
Million yen 15,000
|
yen 266.01
|
Financial Results (B)
|
221,909
|
14,928
|
28,779
|
21,891
|
388.23
|
Variance (B-A)
|
1,909
|
2,928
|
6,779
|
6,891
|
Variance (%)
|
0.9
|
24.4
|
30.8
|
45.9
|
2017 Full-year financial results
|
191,182
|
11,448
|
24,322
|
19,454
|
344.89
2. Reasons for the Revision
With respect to the full-year consolidated financial forecast, operating profit stood at 14,928 million yen due to well progressed FPSO construction works, improvement in profitability of operation and maintenance services and lower SG&A than forecast. Ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent stood at, 28,779 million yen and 21,891 million yen respectively mainly due to the increase in operating profit as well as increased profit recognized by the Company's affiliate accounted for by the equity method.
