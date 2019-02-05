Modec : Notice of Difference between Financial Forecast and Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated version and the Japanese original, the original version shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.

February 5, 2019

MODEC, INC.

Toshiro Miyazaki, President & CEO

Code TSE 6269 Contact Yasuhiro Takano Executive Managing Officer TEL +81-3-5290-1200

Notice of Difference between Financial Forecast and Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

MODEC, INC. hereby notifies the difference between the consolidated financial forecast and the financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2018.

1. Full-year Consolidated Financial Forecast and Results (From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

Revenue Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Earnings per share Previous Forecast (A) Million yen 220,000 Million yen 12,000 Million yen 22,000 Million yen 15,000 yen 266.01 Financial Results (B) 221,909 14,928 28,779 21,891 388.23 Variance (B-A) 1,909 2,928 6,779 6,891 Variance (%) 0.9 24.4 30.8 45.9 2017 Full-year financial results 191,182 11,448 24,322 19,454 344.89 Financial Results (B)

2. Reasons for the Revision

With respect to the full-year consolidated financial forecast, operating profit stood at 14,928 million yen due to well progressed FPSO construction works, improvement in profitability of operation and maintenance services and lower SG&A than forecast. Ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent stood at, 28,779 million yen and 21,891 million yen respectively mainly due to the increase in operating profit as well as increased profit recognized by the Company's affiliate accounted for by the equity method.