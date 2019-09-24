Log in
Model N : 5 Steps to go from Analyzing to Managing Gross-to-Net

09/24/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

By David Johnson, Sr. Director of Product Marketing

At Model N we have noticed a significant and emerging trend among semiconductor and high-tech manufacturing companies. They are all seeking to shift their business so that they are proactively managing the entire gross-to-net process related to pricing and revenue. What we also have found is a lack of insights and practical best practices for these proactive organizations. Because of this, we are hosting a webinar with Chris Cleary, Service Director, Chanel Sales Strategies for SiriusDecisions.

Chris will walk you through the key steps you need to take to transform your revenue and pricing processes so that you are managing your gross-to-net and not simply analyzing it. Chris is a highly respected analyst and has twice been named to CRN's top Channel Chief list. Chris will share his market observations and give you best practices that you can use right away.

Join us with our special guest, SiriusDecisions analyst Chris Cleary as he discusses what leading organizations are doing to manage gross-to-net and learn the best practices that will help you increase revenues while improving margins.

Disclaimer

Model N Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 23:17:01 UTC
