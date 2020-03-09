Model N : Announces Rainmaker20 LIVE

A Virtual Revenue Management Event for the Life Sciences and High Tech Industries

Model N, Inc., the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced Rainmaker20 LIVE, a virtual event that empowers Model N customers to “know and grow” their top line revenue. It was created to provide pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor and high-tech manufacturing companies with valuable insights about maximizing revenue at speed and scale. Rainmaker20 LIVE is slated to be the largest online gathering of Model N customers, partners, revenue management professionals and industry thought leaders.

Rainmaker20 LIVE is scheduled for March 11-13, 2020 and replaces the previously scheduled Rainmaker20 event at the JW Marriott in Orlando, Florida.

Rainmaker20 LIVE Agenda Highlights:

Keynotes: Model N’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Blessing, and Chief Product Officer, Suresh Kannan, will discuss company and product strategy and Model N’s future as well offer thoughts on the key issues impacting the industry

Model N’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Blessing, and Chief Product Officer, Suresh Kannan, will discuss company and product strategy and Model N’s future as well offer thoughts on the key issues impacting the industry Guest Keynote from Mike Massimino : A former NASA astronaut, Mike Massimino is a professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University, and the Senior Adviser for Space Programs at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, plus an author and television personality

: A former NASA astronaut, Mike Massimino is a professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University, and the Senior Adviser for Space Programs at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, plus an author and television personality Focused sessions for life sciences and high tech as well as technical aspects of the Model N platform, featuring Model N customers and industry thought leaders

Important Information:

The revised agenda can be found on our microsite.

Registration opens on Tuesday, March 10 th

Rainmaker20 LIVE is a FREE event

Event questions can be directed to: info@modeln.com

ABOUT MODEL N:

Model N is a leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high tech companies. Driving mission-critical business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates, and incentives, our software helps companies know and grow their true top line and maximize every revenue moment at speed and scale. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech manufacturing across more than 120 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Microchip Technology, and ON Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

