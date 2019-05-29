Model N : Continuous Channel Transformation with Emily Yang from Diodes – Podcast Episode 12

David Johnson, Sr. Director Product Marketing

Today's semiconductor companies know they need focused strategies to grow and maintain profitability. Utilizing a three-pronged approach, Diodes has focused on innovation, strategic business growth and operational efficiencies to continue their 27 years of growth. How have these strategies improved and expanded Diodes success?

In Episode 12 of the Revenue Execution Podcast Series we sat down with Emily Yang, VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Diodes and discussed what it takes to continuously transform. Emily and I discuss how Diodes has achieved near constant growth over 3 decades and how they plan to continue to grow in the future.

In the first part of our conversation, Emily discusses:

Semiconductor and Electronic Components Market Growth

There is often a perception that the semiconductor market is retracting, however Emily states that over the last 20-30 years there has been 10% growth in unit sales. Emily also thinks there is going to be growth over the next 12-18 months in the single digits.

Strategies for Driving Continuous Growth

Diodes has grown for nearly 30 straight years and has been very deliberate in achieving sustained growth. To achieve this, Emily said that they have always had a focus on:

Using technology as a competitive advantage Building great products and controlling production by owning their own fabs and c ontrolling product assembly allows them to meet capacity Focusing their sales team on selling higher value, integrated solutions

Focusing on these three strategies has led to continuous growth.

People, Processes, and Technology - Diodes 18 Month Strategy

Diodes has been very deliberate with its approach to growth. Their strategy over the next 18 months is aimed at continuing this very methodical strategy to sustained long-term growth. Emily plans on:

Investing in their technical sales team for the next 24 months to continue improving on their solution selling efforts Continuous fine tuning of their internal processes Expansion of their use of Model N's Revenue Cloud

Emily really works to understand what they need as a company and then makes their people, process, and technology decisions based on their company strategy. She often sees other organizations starting with the tool first which she thinks is a less successful approach.

Conclusion

Diodes has achieved a continuous growth that very few companies have been able to attain. The strategies that we discussed with Emily were instrumental to that sustained success. If you want to learn from a veteran that has been able to drive success for over 2 decades, listen to this episode of the Revenue Execution podcast. Emily has great insights into the market and provided us with a lot of great ideas on what it means to use revenue and channel data management solutions like Model N's Channel Cloud and Channel Data Management (CDM) as a competitive differentiation. Click here to listen to the podcast.