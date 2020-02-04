Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Model N, Inc.    MODN

MODEL N, INC.

(MODN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Model N : First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Investor Supplemental

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 04:39pm EST

Investor Supplemental

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

February 4, 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation is proprietary and is intended solely for the information of the persons to whom it is presented. It may not be retained, reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any means (including electronic) without the prior written consent of Model N.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Model N's second quarter and full fiscal year 2020 guidance, future prospects and financial results, including the ability to continue to execute on business strategy. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) delays in closing customer contracts; (ii) our ability to improve and sustain our sales execution; (iii) the timing of new orders and the associated revenue recognition; (iv) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (v) delays or reductions in information technology spending and resulting variability in customer orders from quarter to quarter; (vi) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively; and (viii) acceptance of our applications and services by customers; (ix) success of new products; (x) the risk that the strategic initiatives that we may pursue will not result in significant future revenues; (xi) changes in health care regulation and policy and tax in the United States and worldwide; and (xii) our ability to retain customers. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report of Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that we have filed with the SEC. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See the end of this presentation for a reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the most comparable GAAP measure. This presentation may also contain statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third parties. Although we believe that the publications and reports are reliable, we have not independently verified this statistical data.

© 2020 Model N, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential |

2

Well-Positioned for Growth as a Vertical SaaS Company

Industry Cloud Solutions for Life Sciences and High Tech

Significant Deep

Domain

Opportunity Expertise

Favorable Mission

Competitive Critical

Position Products

  • Industry focus yielding significant impact and proven results
  • Executing dynamic shift to cloud
  • Delivering profitable growth

© 2020 Model N, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential |

3

Cloud Services Adoption

Over 120 Customers Are Now Using Our Cloud

% of customers using our cloud

122

70%

105

60%

  • Over 70% of our customers use an average of 2.4 cloud products
  • Significant opportunity to expand within our customer base

2018

2019

© 2020 Model N, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential |

4

Our Cloud Customers Include Many Industry Leaders

Serving Small, Emerging Companies to Global Enterprises

Land with a

Single Product,

Expand to a

Full Suite

Small to Mid-sized

Global Enterprises

Note: The logos above are a representative sample of our cloud customers

© 2020 Model N, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential |

5

Revenue Expansion Continues Due to Momentum of Persistent Execution and Business Model Reset

Revenue in $ millions

$39.6

Total Revenue

15.7%

$38.4

Year-over-year growth %

$36.7

9.4%

Professional Services

$36.6

as % of Total Revenue

3.1%

$35.1

$34.8

$34.7

-0.3%

-10.2%

-11.2%

-12.4%

37%

31%

28%

27%

26%

23%

25%

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

FY18

FY19

FY20

© 2020 Model N, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential |

6

Strong Execution Drove First Quarter Results and Exceeded Guidance Metrics

In $ millions

FY20-Q1

FY20-Q1

Guidance

(except per share)

Actual

Range

Total Revenue

$38.4

$37.0 - $37.4

Subscription Revenue

$28.2

$27.6

- $28.0

Non-GAAP Operating Income(1)

$4.6

$2.9

- $3.3

Non-GAAP EPS(1)

$0.12

$0.05

- $0.07

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$4.8

$3.2 - $3.6

(1) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers is available in the 8-K filed on 02/04/2020 related to Q1 fiscal year 2020 earnings release.

© 2020 Model N, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential |

7

FY20 Guidance Represents Revenue and Profitability Expansion with Targeted Additions to the Sales and Product Organizations

In $ millions

(except per share)

FY20-Q2

CurrentFY20

PriorFY20

Full Year

Full Year

Guidance Range

Guidance Range

Guidance Range

Total Revenue

Subscription Revenue

Non-GAAP Operating Income

Non-GAAP EPS

Adjusted EBITDA

$38.8

- $39.2

$154.0 - $156.0

$152.0 - $155.0

$28.4

- $28.8

$113.0

- $115.0

$113.0

- $115.0

$1.4

- $1.8

$12.0

- $14.0

$11.0 - $14.0

$0.01

- $0.03

$0.25

- $0.31

$0.22

- $0.31

$1.8

- $2.2

$13.0

- $15.0

$12.0

- $15.0

© 2020 Model N, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential |

8

Income Statement

Model N, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

FY'19

Q1'20

Revenues:

Subscription

$

25,202

$

25,940

$

26,638

$

27,439

$

105,219

$

28,182

Professional Services

9,875

8,903

8,074

9,164

36,016

10,206

Total revenues

35,077

34,843

34,712

36,603

141,235

38,388

Cost of Revenues:

Subscription

8,738

8,852

8,658

8,970

35,218

8,710

Professional Services

7,829

7,894

7,206

7,983

30,912

7,642

Total cost of revenues

16,567

16,746

15,864

16,953

66,130

16,352

Gross profit

18,510

18,097

18,848

19,650

75,105

22,036

Operating Expenses:

Research and development

7,412

7,415

7,060

8,122

30,009

8,516

Sales and marketing

8,052

8,598

7,164

9,080

32,894

9,013

General and administrative

6,156

6,833

6,713

7,511

27,213

6,965

Total operating expenses

21,620

22,846

20,937

24,713

90,116

24,494

Loss from operations

(3,110)

(4,749)

(2,089)

(5,063)

(15,011)

(2,458)

Interest expense, net

733

891

689

620

2,933

563

Other expenses (income), net

285

127

(4)

(89)

319

(12)

Loss before income taxes

(4,128)

(5,767)

(2,774)

(5,594)

(18,263)

(3,009)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

598

141

230

61

1,030

(11)

Net loss

$

(4,726)

$

(5,908)

$

(3,004)

$

(5,655)

$

(19,293)

$

(2,998)

These schedules have been derived from, and should be read in conjunction with, our financial statements in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K which are filed with the

SEC.

© 2020 Model N, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential |

9

Intangibles Amortization & SBC

Model N, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations --- Non GAAP Adjustments

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

FY'19

Q1'20

Amortization

$

476

$

476

$

476

$

476

$

1,904

$

347

Stock-based compensation

460

469

435

1,104

2,468

522

Total adjustment to cost of revenue - subscription

936

945

911

1,580

4,372

869

Stock-based compensation

479

561

503

1,351

2,894

597

Total adjustment to cost of revenue - professional services

479

561

503

1,351

2,894

597

Stock-based compensation

764

861

771

1,749

4,145

1,426

Total adjustment to operating expenses - research and development

764

861

771

1,749

4,145

1,426

Amortization

895

889

889

890

3,563

890

Stock-based compensation

1,145

1,239

440

1,817

4,641

1,406

Total adjustment to operating expenses - sales and marketing

2,040

2,128

1,329

2,707

8,204

2,296

Stock-based compensation

1,355

1,766

1,574

2,497

7,192

1,872

Total adjustment to operating expenses - general and administrative

$

1,355

$

1,766

$

1,574

$

2,497

$

7,192

$

1,872

These schedules have been derived from, and should be read in conjunction with, our financial statements in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K which are filed with the SEC.

© 2020 Model N, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential | 10

Adjusted EBITDA

Model N, Inc.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

FY'19

Q1'20

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Net loss

(4,726)

(5,908)

(3,004)

(5,655)

(19,293)

(2,998)

Adjustments:

Stock-based compensation expense

4,203

4,896

3,723

8,518

21,340

5,823

Depreciation and amortization

1,842

1,691

1,658

1,599

6,790

1,452

Interest expense, net

733

891

689

620

2,933

563

Other expenses (income), net

285

127

(4)

(89)

319

(12)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

598

141

230

61

1,030

(11)

Adjusted EBITDA

2,935

1,838

3,292

5,054

13,119

4,817

These schedules have been derived from, and should be read in conjunction with, our financial statements in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K which are filed with the SEC.

© 2020 Model N, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential | 11

Free Cash Flow

Model N, Inc.

Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

FY'19

Q1'20

Cash flows from operating activities

(4,261)

4,726

4,336

5,649

10,450

(4,991)

Purchases of property and equipment

(141)

(26)

(60)

(53)

(280)

(29)

Free cash flow

(4,402)

4,700

4,276

5,596

10,170

(5,020)

These schedules have been derived from, and should be read in conjunction with, our financial statements in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K which are filed with the SEC.

© 2020 Model N, Inc. Proprietary and Confidential | 12

Disclaimer

Model N Inc. published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 21:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MODEL N, INC.
04:39pMODEL N : First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Investor Supplemental
PU
04:21pMODEL N, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
04:16pMODEL N : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
02/03MODEL N : Industry Thought Leaders to Speak at Model N's Rainmaker20 Conference
BU
01/15MODEL N, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/15MODEL N : Welcomes Kimberly DeCarlis as New Board Member
BU
01/14MODEL N : Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
2019MODEL N : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
2019MODEL N : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019MODEL N, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 154 M
EBIT 2020 13,0 M
Net income 2020 -15,3 M
Finance 2020 29,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -68,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -84,0x
EV / Sales2020 6,55x
EV / Sales2021 5,81x
Capitalization 1 035 M
Chart MODEL N, INC.
Duration : Period :
Model N, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODEL N, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 35,57  $
Last Close Price 31,05  $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Blessing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Baljit S. Dail Chairman
David Barter Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Melissa B. Fisher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODEL N, INC.-11.46%1 037
ORACLE CORPORATION0.21%171 000
SAP AG-0.27%155 598
INTUIT INC.7.97%74 612
SERVICENOW, INC.21.56%64 416
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.10.30%22 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group