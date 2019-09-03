Model N : Stop Staring at Your Price Waterfall and Do Something About It

In part one of this series, Cesare Rotundo, VP, Product Management, explores why many high-tech and semiconductor companies don't explore the real problem found in a complete gross-to-net strategy.

In his post, Understanding True Net Price, Tony Romito, Managing Director, Accenture states, 'the rising proficiency of revenue management explores beneath the surface of this long-standing assumption to answer a very valuable, yet elusive question - what is the true net price?'

While gross-to-net (GTN) has been a big topic in the Life Sciences industry, is it top of mind in High-Tech and Semiconductor companies? According to IQVIA, 'Discounts, rebates and other price concessions on brands reduced absolute invoice spending by an estimated 28% to $344 billion.[1]'

Gross-to-Net has reached a level of significancein the high-tech industry. However, it doesn't have the same recognition. Many high-tech and semiconductor companies focus on portions of GTN such as list price, discounts and special pricing, but not all aspects of a complete gross-to-net. The price waterfall shows the elements that affects profitability between base-to-list price through a manufacturer's pocket margin and may be used to show additional measures such as distributor margin as depicted below.

While discounts and incentives can make or break high-tech manufacturers performance, each company pursues its own approach to managing them, often less interested in the ability to extract value providing a complete gross-to-net strategy.

Can Gross-to-Net in High-Tech and Semiconductor companies be more complex than Life Sciences? In part two, we'll share recent research, discussions from customers and recommendations on how to build a realistic gross-to-net strategy.

[1] Medicine Use and Spending in the U.S. - A Review of 2018 and Outlook to 2023, IQVIA Institute, May 2019