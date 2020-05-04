Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Model N, Inc.    MODN

MODEL N, INC.

(MODN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Model N : What Can High Tech Leaders Learn from the 2020 State of Revenue Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 06:09pm EDT

By Jim Holland, Sr. Product Marketing Manager

Business executives have long managed a wide range of factors in order to maximize revenue growth. Today, in the digital era, the number of factors has increased exponentially, introducing a quantity of data and levels of complexity not seen before.

From findings in a recent survey of 306 C-level executives responsible for revenue management in the high tech, semiconductor, and electronic components manufacturing industries, 98% confided that revenue management has grown increasingly more complex.

To gain insights into these challenges and solutions, join us for an active discussion on how high tech and semiconductor leaders are dealing with revenue and channel management challenges such as:

  • What areas of revenue management are companies trying to improve
  • What role does technology play in revenue growth
  • What best practice and approaches can be used to improve revenue management

Join Chanan Greenberg, SVP and GM High Tech, Syed Alam, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Accenture, and Jake McKernan, Director, Worldwide Corporate Applications, Microchip Technology as we present key findings from the 2020 State of Revenue Report and discuss how revenue management challenges are having a serious impact on business success and how companies are responding.

Attendees of this webinar will receive a copy of the 2020 State of Revenue Report and have the opportunity participate in a live Q&A session with panelists. Register now to attend the May 20 session and receive access to the on-demand session post event.

Disclaimer

Model N Inc. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 22:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MODEL N, INC.
06:09pMODEL N : What Can High Tech Leaders Learn from the 2020 State of Revenue Report
PU
04/29MODEL N : Announces 2020 State of Revenue for High Tech Webinar
PU
04/28MODEL N : Struggling with managing revenue? You're not alone.
PU
04/14MODEL N : Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/14MODEL N : Revenue Management Challenges Cost Tech Companies Billions, According ..
PU
04/142020 STATE OF REVENUE REPORT : 95% of companies are leaking revenue
PU
04/14MODEL N : Revenue Management Challenges Cost High Tech Companies Billions, Accor..
BU
04/14MODEL N REPORT : Revenue Management Complexity Costs Life Sciences Companies Bil..
BU
04/01MODEL N : Drives Best Practices to Improve Healthcare Supply Chain Efficiency
BU
03/23MODEL N : Announces Successful Rainmaker20 LIVE
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 153 M
EBIT 2020 12,4 M
Net income 2020 -17,7 M
Finance 2020 27,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -53,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -64,0x
EV / Sales2020 5,93x
EV / Sales2021 5,30x
Capitalization 935 M
Chart MODEL N, INC.
Duration : Period :
Model N, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODEL N, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 32,56  $
Last Close Price 28,05  $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Blessing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Baljit S. Dail Non-Executive Chairman
David Barter Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Melissa B. Fisher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODEL N, INC.-20.02%935
ORACLE CORPORATION-2.25%163 324
SAP SE-9.46%142 715
INTUIT INC.-0.31%68 022
SERVICENOW INC.20.26%64 746
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.7.10%20 309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group