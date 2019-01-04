Model N : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud revenue
management solutions for the pharmaceutical, medical device,
semiconductor, and high-tech manufacturing industries, today announced
that Jason Blessing, CEO, and David Barter, CFO, will be presenting at
the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.
This presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 7, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.
PT or 8:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be
accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at http://investor.modeln.com/.
About Model N
Model N is the leader in revenue management
solutions. Driving mission critical business processes such as
configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management,
business intelligence, and regulatory compliance, Model N solutions
transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations
into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model
N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in
pharmaceutical, medical device, semiconductor, and high-tech
manufacturing across more than 120 countries, including Pfizer,
AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Gilead, Abbott, Stryker, AMD, Micron, Seagate,
STMicroelectronics, NXP, Sesotec, and Southern States. For more
information, visit www.modeln.com
