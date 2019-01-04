Log in
Model N Inc    MODN

MODEL N INC (MODN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 04:00:00 pm
13.255 USD   -2.75%
2018MODEL N INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Model N : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/04/2019 | 05:30pm EST

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for the pharmaceutical, medical device, semiconductor, and high-tech manufacturing industries, today announced that Jason Blessing, CEO, and David Barter, CFO, will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

This presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 7, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. PT or 8:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at http://investor.modeln.com/.

About Model N
Model N is the leader in revenue management solutions. Driving mission critical business processes such as configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management, business intelligence, and regulatory compliance, Model N solutions transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in pharmaceutical, medical device, semiconductor, and high-tech manufacturing across more than 120 countries, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Gilead, Abbott, Stryker, AMD, Micron, Seagate, STMicroelectronics, NXP, Sesotec, and Southern States. For more information, visit www.modeln.com

Model N® is the registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 7,98 M
Net income 2019 -15,3 M
Finance 2019 12,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,94x
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
Capitalization 426 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,1 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Blessing Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles J. Robel Chairman
David Barter Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Melissa B. Fisher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODEL N INC3.02%426
ORACLE CORPORATION0.16%162 291
SAP-3.01%122 978
INTUIT-1.21%50 467
SERVICENOW INC-5.02%31 973
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-5.54%13 278
