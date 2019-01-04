Model N : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for the pharmaceutical, medical device, semiconductor, and high-tech manufacturing industries, today announced that Jason Blessing, CEO, and David Barter, CFO, will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

This presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 7, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. PT or 8:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at http://investor.modeln.com/.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue management solutions. Driving mission critical business processes such as configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management, business intelligence, and regulatory compliance, Model N solutions transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in pharmaceutical, medical device, semiconductor, and high-tech manufacturing across more than 120 countries, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Gilead, Abbott, Stryker, AMD, Micron, Seagate, STMicroelectronics, NXP, Sesotec, and Southern States. For more information, visit www.modeln.com

Model N® is the registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005518/en/