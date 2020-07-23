Modern Beauty Salon : FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 28 AUGUST 2020

MODERN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 919)

FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 28 August 2020

I/We (note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (note 2)

shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of Modern Healthcare Technology Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), HEREBY APPOINT the chairman of the meeting or (note 3)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Room 1703-04, Worldwide House, 19 Des Voeux Central, Central, Hong Kong, on Friday, 28 August 2020 at 2 : 30 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions as set out in the notice convening the meeting and at the meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us in my/our name(s) in respect of the said resolutions as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

RESOLUTIONS FOR (note 4) AGAINST (note 4)

1. To receive and adopt the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 March 2020.

2. (A) (a) To re-elect Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce as director.

(b) To re-elect Ms. Liu Mei Ling, Rhoda as director.

To authorise the board of directors to fix the directors' remuneration. To re-appoint KPMG as independent auditors and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration. Ordinary Resolution - To grant a general mandate to the directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company. Ordinary Resolution - To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase shares of the Company. Ordinary Resolution - To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares by the nominal amount of the shares repurchased by the Company.

Signature(s) (Note 5) Date

Notes:

Full name(s) and address to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The name of all joint registered holders should be stated. A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy or more than one proxy (for member holding two or more shares) to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, strike out the words ''the chairman of the meeting or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PUT A TICK IN THE BOX MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PUT A TICK IN THE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST''. Failure to do so will entitle your proxy to vote or abstain at he/she thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer duly authorised. In the case of joint holders the vote of a senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s), and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof must be deposited at the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

''Personal Data'' in these statements has the same meaning as ''personal data'' in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (''PDPO''). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company being unable to process your appointment of proxy and instructions. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.