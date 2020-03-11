Modern Beauty Salon : FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 27 MARCH 2020 (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

MODERN BEAUTY SALON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 919)

FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 27 MARCH 2020

(OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

I/We (note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (note 2)shares of HK$0.10 each

in the capital of Modern Beauty Salon Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT the chairman of the meeting

or (note 3)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Unit 1103-06, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong, on Friday, 27 March 2020 at 11:20 a.m. (the "EGM") for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution as set out in the notice convening the EGM and at such EGM (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us in my/our name(s) in respect of the said resolution as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR (note 4) AGAINST (note 4)

To approve the 2020 Master Lease Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 11 March 2020 (the "Circular")) and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the Annual Caps (as defined in the Circular).

Signature (note 5) Date

Notes:

Full name(s) and address to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . The name of all joint registered holders should be stated. A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy or more than one proxy (for member holding two or more shares) to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares of the Company in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, strike out the words "the chairman of the meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO

THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, PUT A TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, PUT A TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to do so will entitle your proxy to vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than that referred to in the notice convening the meeting. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer duly authorised. In the case of joint holders the vote of a senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s), and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by 11:20 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding any adjourned meeting. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("PDPO"). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company being unable to process your appointment of proxy and instructions. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.