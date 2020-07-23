Modern Beauty Salon : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
07/23/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
MODERN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 919)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Modern Healthcare Technology Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Room 1703-04, Worldwide House, 19 Des Voeux Central, Central, Hong Kong, on Friday, 28 August
2020 at 2 : 30 p.m. for the following purposes:
To receive and adopt the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 March 2020.
(A) (a) To re-elect Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce as a director.
To re-elect Ms. Liu Mei Ling, Rhoda as a director.
To authorise the board of directors to fix the directors' remuneration.
To re-appoint KPMG as auditors and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration.
To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: ''THAT:
(a) subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period;
the aggregate nominal value of share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the directors of the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to or in consequence of (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); (ii) an issue of shares under any share option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue of shares or rights to acquire shares of the Company; (iii) an issue of shares upon the exercise of the subscription or conversion rights under the terms of any warrants or any securities of the Company which are convertible into shares of the Company or warrants to subscribe for shares of the Company; or
any scrip dividends or similar arrangement, providing for the allotment and issue of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend or shares in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company from time to time, shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purpose of this resolution:
''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws of Cayman Islands to be held;
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting of the Company.
''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to the holders of shares of the Company on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares as at that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements
or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company).''
5. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
''THAT:
subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the directors of the company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase issued shares of the Company of HK$0.10 each on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the aggregate nominal value of shares of the Company of HK$0.10 each which the directors of the Company are authorised to repurchase pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above during the Relevant period shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purpose of this resolution:
''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws of Cayman Islands to be held; and
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting of the Company.''
6. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
''THAT subject to the passing of the resolution nos. 4 and 5 set out in the notice convening this meeting, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares pursuant to resolution no. 4 set out in the notice convening this meeting be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of shares in the capital of the Company of HK$0.10 each repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to resolution no. 5 set out in the notice convening this meeting, provided that such amount of shares so repurchased shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution.''
By order of the Board
Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce
Chairperson
Hong Kong, 23 July 2020
As at the date of this notice, the Board consists of three Executive Directors, Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce, Mr. Yip Kai Wing and Ms. Yeung See Man and three Independent Non-executive Directors, Ms. Liu Mei Ling, Rhoda, Dr. Wong Man Hin, Raymond and Mr. Hong Po Kui, Martin.
Notes:
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. Any member of the Company who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
To be valid, the form of proxy, together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting.
For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the AGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 25 August 2020 to Friday, 28 August 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Share will be effected. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM, all transfers of Shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Monday, 24 August 2020.
4. Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holder may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
